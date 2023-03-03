The new HOKA Clifton 9, the ninth version of the award-winning Clifton series is the result of a substantial remake of HOKA’s beloved trainerswith the aim of providing all types of runners with the opportunity to improve their daily performance.

The new HOKA Clifton 9 lighter and more cushioned than ever

Reducing the weight by 4 grams and increasing the height of the sole by 3mm, the new Clifton 9 delivers revitalizing sensations to the underfoot thanks to new responsive foam and an improved sole design. Deprived of reinforcements and thermofusible elements, the streamlined upper was made with environmentally friendly processes and features a softer heel with a reflective panel and a streamlined, reinforced tongue with a medial gusset.

Perfect combination of softness and lightness

Designed for newcomers to the sport and for more experienced runners who want to grind out the kilometres without losing the smile, the Clifton 9 offers a Meta-Rocker near the instep, while the new EVA foam midsole compression molded is not only light, but also responsive. A gusseted tongue is the centerpiece of an updated upper that features recycled mesh material for optimal lightness.

“The Clifton is not only one of our most popular flagship products but aims to be the ideal companion for a more enjoyable running experience and suitable for runners of all experience levels” said Colin Ingram, Senior Director of Product at HOKA. “We believe that both longtime fans and new runners will find the smooth and balanced characteristics of the Clifton in this shoe, but at the same time they will be surprised by the lightness and responsiveness of our new version“.

Greater fluidity for fatigue-free running

This revolutionary running shoe for every day offers the perfect combination of softness and lightness with a drop of 5 mm (29 mm heel and 24 mm forefoot for women’s models, 32 mm – 27 mm for men’s models). Weighing 205 grams in women’s size 7 and 248 grams in men’s size 9, the Clifton 9 offers unmatched performance for any type of run.

The Clifton 9 is available for purchase at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers globally.

SUGGESTED PRICE: €150

