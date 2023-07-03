The new HUAWEI WATCH 4 have phoneless navigation

Thanks to the new Petal Maps Wearable version for the first time, Huawei offers phoneless navigation mode on smartwatches with the new HUAWEI WATCH 4 series which includes two models, HUAWEI WATCH 4 and HUAWEI WATCH 4 Pro, both with premium designs suitable for indoor and outdoor sports and available on the Huawei Store.

HUAWEI WATCH 4 Pro features the aerospace-grade titanium case, with the face covered by spherical sapphire crystal that resists scratches and enhances the elegance of the watch. HUAWEI WATCH 4 instead, it boasts a stainless steel case with 3D curved glass that gives it a sophisticated and futuristic look. Thanks to this innovative design and premium materials, the HUAWEI WATCH 4 series stands out from all other smartwatches currently on the market.

With a full suite of smart devices, Huawei continues to advance fitness tracking. The HUAWEI WATCH 4 series represents a new stage in the development of smart wearables which inherits the technology and innovation of the WATCH series, but with a greater focus on health. Thanks to the one-touch and multi-point monitoring offered by Huawei, it is possible to take care of one’s physical state with a simple touch on the device on the wrist.

The new Petal Maps Wearable version

The new Petal Maps Wearable version it works autonomously and does not need to be connected to a smartphone. In fact, to view your data at a glance and navigate, you just need to gently raise your arm, which is useful and above all safe for sports such as cycling or climbing.

The navigation services provided by the new smartwatches include the destination search, route planning, walking and cycling navigation, voice broadcast and vibration reminder, which ensures that the correct route is chosen at intersections. There are also one-click navigation features for nearby places such as bus stops or coffee shops, which can even help users quickly find grocery stores and supermarkets in unfamiliar places.

The new Petal Maps Wearable version intelligently recommends the best route to take, by bike or by foot, taking advantage of Huawei’s unique multi-path planning algorithm, supporting users on a daily basis to move and travel more efficiently and enriching the sports experience by offering different routes. Petal Maps data is updated in real time, which prevents your journey from being delayed due to unforeseen circumstances such as construction work, traffic jams or complex road conditions. Furthermore, the Real-time location display function it also includes the calculation of the speed which allows you to know the distance from the destination of arrival while walking or cycling.

Unlike the vertical scroll navigation of other smartwatches, Petal Maps allows you to view the complete navigation map on the watch face and supports HarmonyOS with a simple interface and a refined layout.

The version Petal Maps Wearable it is just one of the many opportunities offered by Huawei in terms of navigation experience on maps in different scenarios. It is available on all Android smartphones and can be installed from HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei’s proprietary app store, and from Google Play.

Prices and availability

HUAWEI WATCH 4 Series is available on HUAWEI Store in the following variants:

HUAWEI WATCH 4 is available in the version with a black fluoroelastomer strap at 449.90 euros.

The HUAWEI WATCH 4 Pro is available in the version with a dark brown leather strap for 549.90 euros and in the version with an aerospace-grade titanium strap for 649.90 euros.

