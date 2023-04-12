NASCAR has launched NASCAR Speed ​​Hub on the online gaming platform Roblox as it continues its efforts to attract new fans

NASCAR states that Speed ​​Hub will provide an immersive experience for players to design cars, play games, and connect to other experiences on the Roblox platform.

NASCAR has announced that it has partnered with Roblox for a Nascar racing-themed experience revolving around its 75th anniversary.

NASCAR Speed ​​Hub is the ultimate add-on to the free-to-play multi-genre title. “NASCAR Speed ​​Hub is an immersive experience that allows players to design cars, unlock exclusive virtual items, play mini games and connect to other popular experiences on the platform“, reads the official press release.

In 2021, NASCAR and Roblox have teamed up to bring the NASCAR NEXT Gen car to the Jailbreak experience. Since 2023 there is a whole experience dedicated to letting fans experience the past, present and future of NASCARas well as allowing creators to collaborate across the space.

Roblox is one of those sandbox type games where anyone can create just about anything to play. From RPGs to first-person shooters, and, as in this case, even racing games.

