The new lightweight Oxyburn cycling outfits

With the new ones very light Oxyburn cycling suits the desire for summer, for two wheels and pedaling takes off. The proposals of the made in Italy brand of technical sports underwear mix skilfully tradition, quality and innovationproving to be the ideal outwear even in the warmer seasons, in the name of well-being and functionality, to live one’s sporting passion to the fullest.

With a weight of only 92 grams Summer Jersey is the technical jersey created to support cyclists especially in the presence of high temperatures, with a recommended range of use from 20° to 45°. The central body in micromesh is, in fact, highly breathable to facilitate the dispersion of excess heat and sweat, leaving the skin always dry. Therefore, it guarantees exceptional comfort also thanks to the elastic texture on the sleeves. The product, available in various colors, is equipped with three practical back pockets and a long YKK zip.

Up to 6 hours of riding activity

The Evo Training bib shorts, in soft and elastic fabric, are designed for training sessions or competitions up to 6 consecutive hours. Suitable for all body types, the model features reflective details to improve visibility and safety even in low light conditions.

The comfortable pad, with an excellent foam resistance/weight ratio for the cyclist, is functional over long distances, ensuring fit and stability on the saddle. The open cell foam, combined with perineal inserts in reticulated foam, ensures softness and perfect support zones, significantly increasing ventilation and airflow in the chamois. The micro-channels allow for faster drying, together with absolute freedom of movement.

Even more breathability

With a height of 18 cm, the half-cut Block sock is characterized by a self-ventilating micromesh structure which accelerates perspiration by counteracting the accumulation of humidity. The zero thickness fabric technology makes it like a second skin.

SUMMER JERSEY: COMPOSITION 94% PL – 6% EA – LIGHT WEIGHT – RANGE OF USE 20°C • 45°C – 115 euro

EVO TRAINING: COMPOSITION 80% PA – 20% EA – LIGHT WEIGHT – RANGE OF USE 10°C • 40°C – 120 euro

BLOCK: COMPOSITION 90% PA – 10% EA – EXTRALIGHT WEIGHT – RANGE OF USE 10°C • 40°C – 18 euro

READ ALSO: Oxyburn’s cycling clothing is a marvel

