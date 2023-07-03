The new Martine Rose collection for Nike goes beyond gender distinctions – Sport Marketing News

In his new collection Nikethe stylist Martine Rose push the boundaries of men’s and women’s football style with genderless tailoring that revolutionizes player clothing and expands sport culture for the next generation. Ushering in a new era in women’s football, the collection was created to be worn by the world‘s best female soccer players ahead of this summer’s biggest sporting event.

The Nike x Martine Rose collection includes a jacket, pants, trench coat and shirt; accessories, including socks, gloves and sunglasses; and the latest iteration of the Nike x Martine Rose Shox Mule MR 4.

The collection, which deliberately connects and combines the moments of travel and arriving on the pitch, elevates the look of elite women’s football and bridges the gender gap in thoughtful and artisanal tailoring for women’s sport.

“When a woman wears the suit, she expresses strength, resilience and beauty,” says Martine. “I want women to feel stronger in their clothes, just like men. Also, even though women are the focus of my stories, there’s no gender attached to the outfit. I hope that one day we no longer talk about gender in sport and only talk about sport. Once everything is stripped down, it’s just the game.”

“I love the mash-up that sport, fashion and culture have become, and as an athlete I’ve always wanted what we wear to represent more,” he says Megan Rapinoe, Nike athlete and member of the US Women’s National Team. “I think Martine, as a designer inspired by sports culture, is able to give great meaning to her work and that she is able to express herself through this very special moment. For us it’s really extraordinary and of course the pieces are just amazing.”

The boot’s eye-catching blue and purple colourway references popular ’90s goalkeeper jerseys, while the silhouette serves as a talisman for football fairness, the ever-expanding sport culture and a signal of what’s to come from Nike and Martine later in the year.

The collection will be available exclusively on Martine-Rose.com on July 25th and on SNKRS and select specialty stores on July 27th.

