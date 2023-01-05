The new national table tennis coaching team is produced 2023-01-05 11:34:59.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The China Table Tennis Association announced the results of the competition for coaches of the National Table Tennis Team on the 4th, and the list of coaches for the national team, the head coaches of the men’s and women’s teams of the National Youth Team and the list of coaches were officially released.

The China Table Tennis Association stated in the announcement that according to the National Table Tennis Team’s coach competition plan and competition method, the list of the new National Table Tennis Team head coach, men’s team head coach, women’s team head coach and mixed doubles team leader has been announced and confirmed. Reporting to the State Sports General Administration for the record has been confirmed. The new coaches of the national team will be elected by the judges of the competition review committee, the head coach of the national team, the head coach of the men’s team, the head coach of the women’s team, the head of the mixed doubles team of the national team and the representatives of the athletes of the national team. Candidates for the remaining positions in the group.

The announcement shows that Liu Bin is the head coach of the men’s national youth team, Rao Jingwen is the head coach of the women’s national youth team, and the coaches of the national team are Chen Zhenjiang, Cui Qinglei, Li Dacheng, Liu Heng, Liu Zhiqiang, Ma Junfeng, Qiu Yike, Sun Xun, Xu Hui , Zhong Jinyong, the national youth team coaches include Du Peng, Li Lu, Li Zhenshan, Nie Wei, Ren Hao, Shen Chao, Yang Yubiao, and Zhao Chang.

After the national table tennis team coach competition and exchange activities held in late December 2022, Li Sun will serve as the head coach, the head coach of the men’s team will be Wang Hao, the head coach of the women’s team will be Ma Lin, and the mixed doubles team leader will be Xiao Zhan.

The China Table Tennis Association stated that in order to ensure the openness, fairness and justice of the competition, the competition was conducted under the supervision of the Disciplinary Committee of the Table Tennis and Badminton Center of the State Sports General Administration, the Disciplinary Inspection Representative of the Party Branch of the China Table Tennis Association and some mainstream media. The publicity period is until January 6.