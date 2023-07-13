the new One-off jewel of the Prancing Horse

Ferrari has unveiled the latest addition to its One-Off series, the Ferrari KC23, the latest creation in the Prancing Horse’s Special Projects programme, commissioned by one of the automaker’s leading collectors.

The one-of-a-kind KC23 model represents a bold and extreme vision of what the future of closed-wheel motor racing could look like. A superlative new interpretation of the most successful track car in Maranello’s history, the 488 GT3 in its “Evo 2020” version, succeeds in the incredible feat of expressing elegance when stationary and thrilling the spectator in motion, thanks to aerodynamic solutions innovations, such as motorized air intakes and a massive rear wing.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Center led by Flavio Manzoni, the KC23 is based on the platform of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, from which it inherits the layout, chassis and engine. The basis for this project was truly special: the 488 GT3 has been a protagonist in racing since 2016 and to date has triumphed in the most prestigious endurance races in the world, accumulating over 530 victories and conquering more than 119 championships, thus becoming the Ferrari to most successful competition in history.

Given the extreme nature of the engine, chassis and suspension, the KC23 was designed exclusively for non-competitive track use. Its most unusual feature is its dual configuration. At rest, the car’s layout showcases its clean, sleek and flowing forms, but once out on the track its visual presence is dominated by the massive automatically opening air intakes and massive rear wing.

From the early stages of the project and in agreement with the client, the Ferrari Styling Center focused on creating a unique and radical car completely free from homologation constraints, wrapped in timeless lines that will make it an instant classic, offering the at the same time a fascinating look at the future of supercars. This challenging objective required a redesign of every single line of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, including the windows and light clusters.

The result is a car of monolithic beauty, as if sculpted from a single block of metal. The design also conceals several technical features of the car, most notably the side air intakes which open automatically when the centrally positioned twin-turbo V8 engine is started.

This gives the KC23 an almost living appearance, as its shape changes according to its intended use. The rear wing is also removable to emphasize its clean, formal lines when not on the track.

When the driver starts the engine before taking it out on the track, the KC23 undergoes a radical transformation, taking on a racing car-like stride and aggressiveness that emerge suddenly. It’s impossible not to notice its massive rear wing, which marks it out as a racing car designed to take corners and unleash every single horsepower the V8 engine can generate.

When it comes to downforce and cooling, the designers have worked hard to maintain the performance of the base car despite the fact that the KC23 has a completely different silhouette. Panels have been developed with custom kinematics that are automatically activated when the engine is started: the one behind the front wheel reveals a plate, which increases front downforce to balance the car’s aerodynamics. The rear panel supplies the right amount of supply air to the charge air coolers and ancillaries as well as the engine.

The KC23’s butterfly doors open vertically on single front hinges, a solution it shares with another iconic supercar, the LaFerrari. The clamshell bonnet has a simple opening system: just remove two latches to allow front inspection and maintenance work. Both the front and rear lights have been redesigned, with the most radical change concerning the rear lights, with the fascinating methacrylate light blades, inspired by the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo.

Even the glass surfaces of the car have been influenced by the design philosophy behind the KC23: they integrate seamlessly with the bodywork, with no visible bezels or gaskets, creating a clear domed effect derived from aeronautics. Their metallic finish blends harmoniously for maximum stylistic continuity, creating a surprisingly futuristic result.

Another distinctive feature is the KC23’s Gold Mercury livery, thanks to a specially developed four-layer aluminum paint. The liquid metal in the paint gives it a striking luminous sheen in the sunlight and the color itself seems to constantly change depending on the type and angle of light hitting it, creating a stunning effect.

The cockpit has been kept essential and as similar as possible to the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, with the exception of the door panels and the finish of the dashboard on the passenger side. The specific seats of the KC23, upholstered in Alcantara with an electro-welded logo, give the interior an elegance perfectly in tune with the exterior. Rearward visibility is ensured by a camera system which has also had a beneficial impact on the car’s aerodynamics, as the traditional rear-view mirrors can be removed leaving the flank line intact.

The car has two sets of specially designed wheels: 18″ wheels will allow the KC23 to shine on circuits around the world, while 21″ wheels up front and 22″ wheels at the rear will catch the public eye when it comes to displayed in its static configuration.

The new arrival took over three years to develop and now joins the most exclusive group in the Prancing Horse range: custom cars tailored to a customer’s specifications, thus becoming the pinnacle of Ferrari’s personalization strategy. It will make its first public appearance from 13 to 16 July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of the biggest motorsport events in the UK. From 1 August to 2 October it will be exhibited at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, to the delight of all enthusiasts eager to admire its extraordinary formal and engineering solutions in person.

The Special Projects program aims to create unique Ferraris (the so-called “One-Offs”) characterized by an exclusive design tailored to the needs of the customer, who thus becomes the owner of a one-of-a-kind model.

Each project comes from an idea proposed by the customer and is developed in close contact with a team of designers from the Ferrari Style Centre. Once the proportions and shapes of the car have been defined, detailed drawings and a study model are made before the production process of the new One-Off begins.

The entire process takes on average about two years, during which the client is actively involved in the design evaluation and verification phases. The result? A one-of-a-kind Ferrari bearing the Prancing Horse logo and built to the same standards of excellence that distinguish all Maranello cars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

