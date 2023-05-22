The new penalty for Juventus is 10 points in the standings

Loading player

The Court of Appeal of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) reduced by 5 points the penalty inflicted on Juventus last January 20 as a penalty for the so-called false capital gains case. The reformulation of the penalty had been requested in April by the CONI Guarantee Board, which in its sentence born from Juventus’ appeal against the initial -15 had excluded or reduced the responsibilities of some managers involved in the case, and for this had ordered a new judgment that takes it into account. On Monday morning, the federal prosecutor had asked for 11 points less, again as an affliction penalty, that is, valid in the current championship.

The new penalty will change the Serie A standings, with Juventus moving from second place with 69 points to seventh with 59 points, therefore momentarily out of the top four positions qualifying for next edition of the UEFA Champions League, the minimum target for the Juventus this season.

The reasons for the sentence will be made known in the next few days, and when this happens, Juventus will be able to appeal again to the CONI Guarantee Board, the highest level of sports justice. In its sentence of last April, however, the Panel had found no defects in the actions of the Federal Court of Appeal, and had rejected the appeals presented against the disqualifications of Andrea Agnelli (former president), Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini (former sports directors). On Monday, however, seven other former managers were acquitted: they are Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Enrico Vellano and Francesco Roncaglio.

In January, the Federal Court had found the violations contained in the elements that had emerged during parallel investigations by ordinary justice into Juventus’ financial statements to be “serious, repeated and prolonged”, the same ones that had prompted the FIGC prosecutor’s office to request the reopening of a sporting trial which had already become final in May 2022 with an acquittal for non-existence of the charges.

According to the Court of Appeal, the club’s board of directors “shared with, or at least tolerated, the violation of sporting principles”. Juventus, in the meantime represented by a new management, had defined the reasons for that sentence as “illogical and unfounded”. In a press release published last April, the company claimed to have “correctly applied the relevant international accounting standards, as well as to have operated in full compliance with the principle of sporting loyalty”.

In addition to this, Juventus has other ongoing sporting proceedings arising from investigations into its financial statements. Last Friday the club was indicted for the so-called “salary maneuver” with which during the pandemic it allegedly announced cuts to the players’ salaries to its shareholders, only to then give the players back the monthly payments removed through private agreements absent in the financial statements. Also in this case the accusation against him is of sporting disloyalty.

Even UEFA — the organization that governs European football — is investigating Juventus for possible violations of financial fair play, i.e. the set of rules on balanced budgets to which European teams are subject.

