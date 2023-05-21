The “New Twin Towers” made a desperate reversal, Guoyu defeated the Japanese team 3:2 and advanced to the Sudirman Cup final

25
- The “New Twin Towers” made a desperate reversal, and Guoyu defeated the Japanese team 3:2 to advance to the Sudirman Cup final–Cultural Tourism Sports-People.cn People’s Daily Online
- Su Cup Guoyu reversed Japan 3-2 and entered the final Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi saved 4 match points Sina
- [Sudirman Cup]Lost to South Korea and Malaysia 1 to 3 and won the third place | Sports Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Sudirman Cup | Women’s singles world champion defeats Olympic champion Japan 2-1 ahead of China- Sports- Instant Sports | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Su Cup Japan narrowly beat Thailand 3-2 Sina
- View full coverage on Google News