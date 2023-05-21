Home » The “New Twin Towers” made a desperate reversal, Guoyu defeated the Japanese team 3:2 and advanced to the Sudirman Cup final
Sports

The “New Twin Towers” made a desperate reversal, Guoyu defeated the Japanese team 3:2 and advanced to the Sudirman Cup final

by admin
  1. The “New Twin Towers” made a desperate reversal, and Guoyu defeated the Japanese team 3:2 to advance to the Sudirman Cup final–Cultural Tourism Sports-People.cn People’s Daily Online
  2. Su Cup Guoyu reversed Japan 3-2 and entered the final Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi saved 4 match points Sina
  3. [Sudirman Cup]Lost to South Korea and Malaysia 1 to 3 and won the third place | Sports Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. Sudirman Cup | Women’s singles world champion defeats Olympic champion Japan 2-1 ahead of China- Sports- Instant Sports | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  5. Su Cup Japan narrowly beat Thailand 3-2 Sina
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  henry from mvp dimsa growls in the shot

You may also like

Pecco Bagnaia, small ankle fracture but he will...

Results of the European Championships in Modern Gymnastics

‘It’s not over’: Lakers hoping to defy odds,...

Kara scored and assisted Orlando City win

The incredible physical change of Jesús Calleja: unrecognizable...

WC hockey 2023 | A Maarsk fan was...

Referee François Letexier explains his decision live and...

Aesthetic craftsmanship from Northern Europe, “recorder” can also...

No creations, mostly mental power now. Proximity to...

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Steve Cooper ‘never lacked...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy