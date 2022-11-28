WCBA new season kicks off at the end of the monthFly into the homes of ordinary people

The new WCBA season will start in Jinjiang, Fujian Province at the end of this month. This season still adopts the tournament system. There are 27 rounds in the regular season. The game time is from November 30, 2022 to January 23, 2023. From January 25th to February 26th.

This season’s WCBA regular season is different from the past. In order to enhance the suspense of the game and increase the number of strong dialogues, all 17 participating teams are divided into A and B groups for three rounds of competition within the group. The first cycle is grouped according to the ranking of the 2021-2022 season WCBA league from high to low. Group A is for the teams that ranked first to ninth last season, and group B is for teams that ranked tenth to seventeenth last season. The second round and the third round are grouped according to the results of the first round and the second round respectively. After each round, the bottom three in group A and the top three in group B exchange positions.

In the first cycle, the Shanghai women’s basketball team is in Group A with Inner Mongolia Rural Credit, Sichuan Yuanda Merle, Jiangsu Wutaishan, Shandong Shangao, Shanxi Xingrui, Dongguan New Century, Zhejiang Chouzhou, and Xinjiang women’s basketball team. Beijing Shougang, Hebei Yingli, Wuhan Sheng Fan, Liaoning Hengrun Feibao, Tianjin Guanlan, Shaanxi Tianze, Fujian Zhongteng and Henan Yaoxin are in Group B.(Xinmin Evening News reporter Li Yuanchun)