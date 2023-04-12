Loading player

The first athlete whose jersey number was retired was Lou Gehrig, the great hitter for the New York Yankees who had to retire in 1939 due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative disease since then also known as Gehrig’s disease. His number 4 striped jersey was retired that same year, after the famous farewell game at Yankee Stadium in which he delivered one of the most celebrated and moving speeches in American sports culture (“Luckiest man on the face of the earth”).

Since then the Yankees have made a habit of retiring the most significant jersey numbers, coinciding with an era left in baseball history for certain great players at that time as famous as the great Hollywood actors, if not more. In 1948 they retired Babe Ruth’s number 3, in 1952 Joe DiMaggio’s number 5, and so on for the many great athletes they have had so far.

Over the decades the custom has spread widely in almost all professional sports, even outside the United States. Meanwhile, the Yankees have come to have 22 retired numbers: the last ones were Paul O’Neill’s 21 and Derek Jeter’s 2, one of the most loved players in the team’s recent history. To these are added others, the use of which may be temporarily suspended for various reasons, such as a recent retirement or a transfer: the Yankees have three “suspended” numbers and therefore the unusable numbers are 25 out of 99 (not counting any zeros and double zeros). The limit is in fact given by the two digits, the ones that fit on the shirts.

With the rate at which the Yankees have retired their jerseys thus far, that number is set to increase year after year, also because the team has no plans to retire. Whoever takes care of the logistics of the Yankees knows this well, Lou Cucuzza, a sort of warehouse manager who speaking to the site The Athletic he speculated solutions, some already proposed to Major League Baseball executives.

The most concrete concerns the coaches and other members of the technical staff. In fact, in baseball they too wear a uniform and have a number. At the Yankees the so-called “coaching staff” is made up of eleven people, therefore another eleven numbers occupied. Considering that a baseball team has about thirty permanent players, the numbers still available to the Yankees, counting the unusable ones, are reduced to about forty. Each player then has preferences and generally the low numbers are the most coveted, because they are rare and more easily identifiable, and it is now impossible to please everyone.

For this Cucuzza has proposed to the league to remove the numbers from the members of the technical staff, in order to free up a dozen. However, he hasn’t received a response so far, not to mention that coaches and trainers don’t seem too happy with the idea of ​​giving up their numbered kits, even if they only use them for the most important matches of the season. According to Cucuzza, one could therefore reach a point in which «it will be necessary to have three digits on the shirts».

In Italy, as well as in other European countries, we have not yet reached this point. The last number was withdrawn a few days ago by Olimpia Milano, which symbolically chose not to assign the 36 anymore in honor of its former US coach Dan Peterson (born in 1936), as it had done in the past for Mike D’ Antoni and Dino Meneghin. However, there is often discussion about whether it is appropriate to maintain the custom and therefore deprive teams of certain particularly significant numbers, such as 10 in football. Roma, for example, have never removed Francesco Totti’s 10, but since the former captain retired it has no longer been assigned (at least by the men’s team). Napoli, on the other hand, already collected it in 2000 as a tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, and Brescia did the same for Roberto Baggio.

Among the other Italian teams, Inter withdrew Giacinto Facchetti’s 3 and Javier Zanetti’s 4. Milan on the 6th of Franco Baresi and the 3rd of Paolo Maldini. Cagliari the 11 of Gigi Riva, symbol of the Scudetto won in 1970. Bologna the number 27 shirt of Niccolò Galli, son of the former goalkeeper Giovanni, who died in a car accident at the age of 17. Genoa the 6 of Gianluca Signorini, who died in 2002 from Gehrig’s disease, and the 7 of Marco Rossi, another of his captains; Brescia is the 13 of Vittorio Mero, a former midfielder who died in a car accident in 2002. Other teams, however, such as Lazio, have retired the number 12 shirt as a tribute to the fans (the twelfth man).

