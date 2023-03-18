Home Sports The Newcastle footballer beat Nottingham in the Premier League, Isak scored both goals
The Newcastle footballer beat Nottingham in the Premier League, Isak scored both goals

The Newcastle footballer beat Nottingham in the Premier League, Isak scored both goals

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes (right) gets past Brennan Johnson in Nottingham Forest’s goal.


| Photo: AP

Newcastle lost after a Dennis interception, but Isak equalized in the first half. The goal for the visitors was secured by a long-range tonka who converted a penalty kick on the hand of Niakhate.

Newcastle won away from home after those matches, and in fifth place, which is the last to guarantee European games, has 47 points. He was five points behind eighth-placed Liverpool and seventh-placed Brighton. Nottingham started the series unbeaten in six rounds and are two points away from relegation at the 14th place.

England league – 28th round: Nottingham – Newcastle 1:2 (26. Dennis – 45.+2 a 90.+3 z pen. Isak).


Anglick Premier League

28th round 17/03/2023 21:00

Gly:

26.E Dennis

Gly:

45+2. Isak
90+3. Isak

Assemblies:
Navas Aurier, Niakhat, Monteiro, Lodi Yates (58. Freuler), Shelvey (90+6. Scarpa), Johnson, Gibbs-White, Dennis (79. Williams) Ayew (79. Surridge).

Assemblies:
Pope Trippier /C/, Botman, Schr, Burn Longstaff, Guimarães, Willock Murphy (84. Ritchie), Isak, Saint-Maximin (46. Anderson).

Nhradnci:
Hennessey Toffolo, Worrall, Oliveira, Colback.

Nhradnci:
Dbravka Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Wilson.

lut cards:

21. E. Dennis, 59. Gibbs-White, 90+2. Navas, 90+2. Freuler, 90+6. Lodi

lut cards:

33. Burn

Decision: Tierney Hatzidakis, Davies

Poet divk: 29 362

Click on the online report


CLUB Z V R P S B
1. Arsenal 27 21 3 3 62:25 66
2. Manchester City 27 19 4 4 67:25 61
3. Manchester United 26 15 5 6 41:35 50
4. Tottenham 27 15 3 9 49:37 48
5. Newcastle 26 12 11 3 39:19 47
6. Liverpool 26 12 6 8 47:29 42
7. Brighton 25 12 6 7 46:31 42
8. Brentford 26 10 11 5 42:33 41
9. Fulham 27 11 6 10 38:37 39
10. Chelsea 26 10 7 9 27:26 37
11. Aston Villa 26 10 5 11 32:39 35
12. Crystal Palace 27 6 9 12 21:34 27
13. Wolverhampton 27 7 6 14 20:37 27
14. Nottingham 27 6 8 13 22:49 26
15. Everton 27 6 7 14 20:38 25
16. Leicester 26 7 3 16 37:46 24
17. West Ham United 26 6 6 14 24:34 24
18. Bournemouth 26 6 6 14 25:51 24
19. Leeds 26 5 8 13 31:42 23
20. Southampton 27 6 4 17 20:43 22

