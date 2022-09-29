HEART

The third first leg of group B of Promotion will be remembered by both Colleretto and Vallorco.

The pedanei, newly promoted absolute in Promotion by winning 0-2 with the Turin strong Lesna Gold, won their first victory in the championship with full merit, as well as the cuorgnatesi of the Vallorco, in the first year of Promotion, they obtained the first point away from home against the Turin side of Carrara 90. A draw that, with a bit of luck, could have turned into a victory, as explained by the coach Luca Bruno Mattiet: “The team after the first two games is starting to know the category, we knew the price to pay – comments the coach – and last Sunday against Carrara 90 I especially liked the attitude of the team. We missed a penalty, we hit a post and put the Carrara 90 in difficulty and with a little more luck we could have obtained the first promotion victory. The road taken is the right one, however, now the match against Gassinosanraffaele awaits us on Sunday and it will be another battle. The goal is to abandon even a high zero, the one we still have in the box for championship victories ». Zero who in this case managed to remove the Colleretto, with the first signs of growth of the condition that had already been seen a week ago against the Charva, when the formation of Conta until the last moment had believed in the possibility of taking home points, finding the same with stubbornness, as he also tells Conta himself: «We have been working together for five weeks, the team is starting to show encouraging signs for the future. The first victory arrived on Sunday, but now we must not lose our attention and continue on this path, starting with the next match, Sunday against Valsusa. The team works well in training and the fruits are starting to arrive with 4 points in two games with strong opponents like Charva and Lesna Gold ». –