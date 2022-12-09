original title:

The next day of the World Badminton Finals: The Chinese team won all

Xinhua News Agency, Bangkok, December 8 (Reporters Lin Hao and Song Yu) The second day of the 2022 World Badminton World Tour Finals being held in Bangkok, Thailand, on the 8th, the Chinese badminton team performed well and competed on the same day Win all.

In the focus of the women’s singles match that day, the Olympic champion Chen Yufei, who unexpectedly lost the first match, faced the world‘s number one Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi. In the first game, Chen Yufei took the lead to get the game point 20:16, and won 21:19 after resisting the opponent’s counterattack. In the second game, Chen Yufei was behind for a long time due to more mistakes, but she stepped up her offense and scored consecutive points at 14:17 to get the match point at 20:17. Finally, she won the game at 21:17 with a straight kill and retained the Gained the initiative to qualify and ended the 5-game losing streak against the opponent.

After the game, Chen Yufei said that the loss of the game the day before was a blow to herself, and she also reminded herself that she needs to work hard to fight every opponent. The past few matches with Akane Yamaguchi were very fierce, and the outcome was between a few points. The result of the match is often determined by the grasp of details and mentality.

“I’m calmer today, I’m not that anxious, and I never gave up, especially when I fell behind in the second game. I still have to have confidence in myself and attack every opponent,” she said. Regarding the last match against Korea’s An Seying in the group stage, Chen Yufei said: “I think it’s still the same as today, let’s fight with all hands and feet.”

Another Chinese women’s singles player, He Bingjiao, defeated Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon at home 2:0, winning two consecutive victories and securing a qualifying spot in advance.

In the men’s singles competition, Lu Guangzu, the only Chinese player, won his first victory by defeating India’s Prannoy 2:1 after 3 rounds of hard work. Lu Guangzu said that after losing to Axelsen the day before, he made full preparations for today’s game. During the game, he implemented the tactics formulated before the game and achieved results.

In men’s doubles, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi defeated Malaysia’s world champion Xie Dingfeng/Su Weiyi 2:1 and won their second victory. The two pairs of Chinese women’s doubles Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu both defeated their opponents 2:0.

In the mixed doubles match, Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping, who lost the first match, defeated the Thai team Supac/Supisara 2:0; Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, who were in another group, defeated the Indonesian team Rivaldi/Gen in two straight games Tari, advanced early.