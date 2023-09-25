The NFL Expands Its Reach: Brazil and Spain to be the Next Hosts for American Football

The NFL continues to expand its reach worldwide, with American football becoming increasingly popular outside of the USA. Not only does the NFL have fans around the globe due to international broadcasts, but it also hosts games in different countries. Mexico, Germany, and the United Kingdom have previously signed agreements to host regular-season NFL games, and now Brazil and Spain are set to join the list.

In Europe, there have already been commitments to host games in London and Germany. This Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at Wembley Stadium, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Buffalo Bills on October 8. The London tour will conclude on October 14 with a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In Germany, Frankfurt will host matches between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on November 5, and the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots on November 12.

Peter O´Reilly, the executive vice president of the NFL, announced on the podcast of journalist Adam Schefter from ESPN that Spain and Brazil are the next destinations in the international spotlight. Specifically, the Metropolitan Stadium and the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, as well as stadiums in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, are being considered. O´Reilly emphasized the importance of building relationships and looking at stadiums in these markets, as Brazil and Spain are both strong and crucial markets for the NFL.

The NFL sees international expansion as a vital part of its growth strategy, not only within its native continent but also in distant locations. The success of games in London, Frankfurt, and Munich has shown that there is a demand for NFL games beyond the United States. Spain will be the next European country to embrace the NFL, as the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears have been assigned to create a fan base in the country starting in December 2021.

Upcoming matches in Europe include the Atlanta Falcons versus Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacksonville Jaguars versus Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens versus Tennessee Titans in London. In Frankfurt, the Miami Dolphins will face the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Indianapolis Colts will go up against the New England Patriots.

The NFL’s international expansion showcases the league’s commitment to reaching audiences worldwide and growing its global fan base. With more countries expressing interest in hosting NFL games, the league continues to explore new opportunities for international growth.

