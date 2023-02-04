The strategic partnerships of the NFL to enter more and more within the European sports media landscape they are becoming even more intense.

After making agreements with the Bundesliga to bring three games a year of the regular season to the stadiums of the teams of the first German football division and after establishing a partnership with the Tottenham to make the White Heart Lane the NFL’s “home” stadium in Europe, it’s time to get closer to the Spanish fans.

The American National Football League has in fact reached an agreement with Barcelona to sell the official merchandising of the most representative teams of its league in the official Blaugrana stores. As Spanish fans will also be able to find the official kits in the Barça stores of teams like i Tampa Bay Buccaneersi Kansas City Chiefs eh Las Vegas Raiderscoming into direct contact with a sport capable of offering the most spectacular event in the Sport Industry every year with the Super Bowl, but still struggling to find passionate fans in Europe.

