The NFL continues its exploration of the metaverse on the world‘s most popular gaming platforms. The latest step taken by the American National Football League is the opening of a new branded area on Fortnitethe game developed by Epic Games with which it has made various agreements in recent years to expand its visibility in the virtual arena.

The desire to extend its offer beyond the already consolidated and very numerous target of NFL fans around the world stems from the need to lower the average age of the average fan, which is currently over 50 years old.

It is not a question of absolute numbers, given that the games of the NFL teams record an average of 23 million viewers every day and that the last Christmas Games have seen about 138 on TV millions of fans in the world, but of future vision.

The younger generation seems less interested in traditional American sports, and it has become vital for the NFL to be able to reach them in a variety of ways. After releasing team skins and creating timed challenges during the last Super Bowl, the last solution to attend Fortnite was to create a place in which to fully involve players with themed games and challenges accessible via several virtual tailgates that immerse users in the world of the NFL and their own sponsor VISAwhich has created a stadium in which to take part in various activities and initiatives such as events and games, demonstrating once again how the new digital worlds are also functional for the partners of a sports organization.

