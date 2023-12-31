Home » The NFL playoffs at the moment: know the teams that are still alive heading to the 2024 Super Bowl – SPORTS WORLD
The NFL playoffs at the moment: know the teams that are still alive heading to the 2024 Super Bowl – SPORTS WORLD

The NFL playoffs are in full swing and the teams are battling it out for a chance to compete in the Super Bowl 2024. With several weeks of intense competition, some teams have secured their spot in the playoffs while others have been eliminated from the running.

As the regular season comes to an end, fans are eagerly anticipating the final matchups to determine which teams will advance to the next round. ESPN Deportes has already released their updated Super Bowl prediction, giving fans an idea of who they can expect to see in the championship game.

With Week 17 just around the corner, NFL.com is providing a preview of the upcoming games, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect as the playoff picture comes into focus. Marca México is also preparing to release their own coverage of the NFL playoffs, adding to the excitement for fans in Mexico and beyond.

As the race to the Super Bowl heats up, fans can expect an intense battle on the gridiron as the remaining teams fight for a chance at glory. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the NFL playoffs to see which teams will make it to the big game in 2024.

