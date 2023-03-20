In line with his last six matches – where he has each played less than 20 minutes – the much more experienced Nicolas Batum (34) spent 16 minutes on the Portland floor. A good move to gain confidence since the Blazers were already on a series of 5 losses before the reception of the Clippers. With 3 points, 1 rebound and 3 assists, we cannot say that he is among the main architects of the victory (117-102), but he is still in the rotation of a team that works well (5th in the Western Conference).