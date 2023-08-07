The Ninth China·Haining International Speed ​​Skating Open Sets New Standards for Roller Skating Excellence

The Ninth China·Haining International Speed ​​Skating Open, held at the Haining International Skating Sports Center, concluded successfully on August 6. This event, guided by the Social Sports Guidance Center of the State Sports General Administration, was hosted by the China Roller Skating Association and the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau. The Zhejiang Provincial Roller Skating Association, Jiaxing Sports Bureau, Haining Municipal People’s Government, Haining Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism, and Sports Bureau, Haining City Red Cross Society, and Haizhou Sub-district Office of Haining City were involved in organizing the event. The Jiaxing City Roller Skating Association, Haining City Roller Skating Association, and Haining International Roller Skating Sports Center also played key roles in implementing the event. With the theme of “National Fitness to Welcome the Asian Games, Confidently Run for Commonwealth,” the event aimed to create a strong atmosphere of “National Fitness and the Asian Games.”

The event attracted a total of 88 teams and 760 athletes from 9 countries and regions, including China, Spain, Colombia, the Netherlands, Japan, India, the United States, and Hong Kong, China. The audience had the opportunity to witness the impressive skills of renowned players such as FRANCISCO JOSE PEULA CABELLO from Spain, CARLOS ARTURO TARAZONA ROPERO from the Venezuelan national team, AURA CRISTINA QUINTANA HERRERA from Colombia, NORALY BERBER VONK from the Netherlands, 2019 World Championship champion Zhang Zhenhai, and local athlete Zhou Qing from Haining.

The China·Haining International Speed ​​Skating Open has been held successfully multiple times since its inception in 2010. It has gained recognition as an international B-level speed skating venue event by the China Roller Skating Association and has established an international standard indoor professional roller skating venue. The event has also contributed to the development of the roller skating sports industry and has fostered a group of professional athletes and amateur roller skaters, with a particular focus on teenagers. It has actively promoted national fitness and popularized roller skating, making it a significant symbol of the city.

The opening of this event will accelerate the upgrading of Haining’s “sports + tourism” products and lay a foundation for future collaborations in various areas. It will also contribute to the popularization, promotion, and development of roller skating globally. By hosting high-standard international roller skating events, the aim is to stimulate sports tourism consumption, promote the integration of sports and tourism, create a strong atmosphere for the whole population to welcome the Asian Games and engage in sports activities, and encourage urban and rural individuals to lead healthier and more active lives. Haining aspires to become a prominent roller skating city known worldwide.

