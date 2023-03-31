Home Sports The nomination of the King? A lot of people had a problem, I don’t think they even saw him play, sorry for the manager of the national team
The nomination of the King? A lot of people had a problem, I don’t think they even saw him play, sorry for the manager of the national team

He is in great form, but for many fans, Alex Krále’s name is still a thorn in his side. At the same time, he was one of the best players of the Czech team at the start of the qualification for EURO 2024 and helped to win over Poland 3:1. Then, when he was missing from the lineup in Moldova, it was obvious right away. “In the match against Poland, Alex gave us back our trust,” pleased national team manager Tomáš Pešir. In the Příklep show, he admits that the midfielder was often the target of criticism in the past. “When we announced the nomination and Alex was there, many people had a problem with it.”

