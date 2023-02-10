12
- The northern volleyball team went to Turkey to compete, more than 20 children were hit by a strong earthquake and their whereabouts are unknown RFI – Radio France Internationale
- 【Earthquake in Turkey】Cyprus volleyball team went to Turkey to play 35 people were buried alive | Guanghua.com Guanghua Daily
- Ex-Chelsea star Atsuo rescued from earthquake with injured right foot- Sports- Sports Cover | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Earthquake: Ghanaian players rescued from rubble, IS terrorists take advantage of chaos to escape RFI – Radio France Internationale
- ◤Strong earthquake in Turkey◢ Former Premier League player buried under rubble rescued | China Press China Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Gerrard: Liverpool have made the biggest signing of the future and they are world-class – yqqlm