The Norwegian hockey players did not send Zuccarello, only Martinsen has NHL experience

Twenty-year-old Martinsen, who is preparing for eleven World Championships, played 152 games in the NHL for Colorado, Montreal and Chicago and recorded nine goals and 14 assists. He did not score in two playoff duels.

Of the current team in the Norwegian national team, Martinsen is more experienced than Ken Andre Olimb from Schwenningen, who has competed in eleven world championships and two Olympic Games.

Kou Johansson lost before the peak of the season. Mathis Olimb and Martin Rymark from Valerenga Oslo, who have the same 14 times at the World Cup and the Olympic Games, apologized, Mats Rosseli Olsen from the village of Frlunda gave an experienced tonk. Injured is defender Jonas Hols from Sparta Sarpsborg, who was playing for his 16th world championship. Back Alexander Bonsaksen from Frisk Asker ended his career as a representative.

Defender Ole Julian Bjrgvik Holm is in the squad as a reinforcement from North America. The 20-year-old native of Oslo was drafted by Columbus in the fifth round in 2020 in the 145th place, this season he started at its farms in Cleveland in the AHL and in Kalamazoo in the ECHL. There are a total of 17 edges in the dark.

Goalkeeper Tobias Normann and forward Havard Strem Salsten from Sparta Sarpsborg, defenders Ole Einar Engeland Andersen from Stjernen and Isak Hansen from Leksand and forwards Philip Granath from Tappara Tampere, Thomas Berg-Paulsen from Stavanger, Markus Vikingstad from Bremerhaven and Noah Steen will debut at the World Cup. with Petter Vesterheim from Mora.

Norway will enter the tournament on Saturday with a duel against Kazakhstan, and in other matches they will compete in the main group B in Riga with the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Latvia, the Czech national team, Canada and Slovakia.