The products can be found in stores starting this Thursday, March 16

They will only be on sale until the end of Easter.

The Holy Week festivities are just around the corner, and there are less than three weeks left until they are celebrated. In these, we always find traditions such as chocolate eggs, Easter bunnies and other chocolate figures.

It is for this reason that Mercadona has expanded its assortment of chocolates until the end of the holidays. From this one Thursday March 16, you can find a wide variety of chocolates on its shelves. Between the star products it stands out the chocolate rabbit, the assortment of chocolate and the disquite eggs.

there is a big product diversity, Here we leave you the price of each of them:

The rabbit figure milk chocolate (€1.80)

milk chocolate (€1.80) The figure Bipack containing a chicken and a chocolate rabbit (€3.50)

containing a chicken and a chocolate rabbit (€3.50) He assortment of chocolates (2,70€)

(2,70€) Los disquite eggs white and milk chocolate (€2.90)

white and milk chocolate (€2.90) Maxi eggs with surprise from ‘My Little Pony’ and ‘Pokemon’ (3,90€)

(3,90€) Sweets filled with milk with hazelnuts (2,20€)

(2,20€) The huevera Cadbury containing four filled milk chocolate eggs (€2.50)

containing four filled milk chocolate eggs (€2.50) Las chocolate lollipops decorated with rabbits, eggs and chicks (€1.90)

These novelties are the perfect excuse to give that sweet touch to these holidays, and it is that if you are a chocolatier you will not be able to resist these temptations. Now you decide if you opt for the traditional figure of the rabbit, or if you prefer to try the chocolate in different formats.