The colorful area of ​​the Now Basketball Academy Vigevano, in view of the next C gold championship (of which he acquired the title from the Battaglia Expo Inox Mortara), is filled with physicality and talent with the arrival of Javier Valeiras Creus, wing-pivot Spanish of 203 cm. Left-handed player, polite hand, physical presence and mobility, he can play effectively in the two internal positions.

Debut in the Canaries

Creus was born in San Sebastian de la Gomera, in the Canary Islands, on April 30, 1998 and started playing in his hometown, at Cb La Gomera and then at Tenerife La Salle. In 2014 he moved to the Cba (Canarias Basketball Academy) in Tenerife, here he completed his youth path from the Under 16 to the Under 18, participated in rallies with the national category. His brilliant performance is worth a call from the United States with full scholarship to study and play at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, Division I in Njcaa.

Here Javier Valeiras Creus stops for two seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18), plays 42 games (2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds on average). Subsequently, he continues his US education with two years at Gannon University, in Erie, Pennsylvania, graduating and playing in the Golden Knights, in Ncaa II. In this two-year period he collects 26 appearances (2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game per game). Last season he returned to his homeland in the Liga Eba, the fourth Spanish series, in the City of Badajoz Academy, a team with which he played 11 games and in 36 minutes of statistical average per game averaged 14.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 21 evaluation. In February comes the call from Ungmennafélag Grindavik, in the first Icelandic league and here, in 11 minutes on average, he scores 3.1 points and captures 3.5 rebounds. After the season in the Subway League, he arrives in Italy to play the playoffs in C Silver Marche in Attila Junior Basket in Porto Recanati, closing with an average of 15.7 points per game and contributing significantly to the promotion to Serie C gold of the company from the Marche region. . Creus is the third purchase for the newborn Now Basketball Academy Vigevano which, previously, had announced the arrivals of the former Tortona play guard Lorenzo Billi and of the same role Francesco di Paolo: the Lomellina company continues its work on the market to definitively complete the roster 2022-23.

