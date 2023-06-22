Home » The Nuggets and the Pacers reached a deal in exchange for the 29th and 32nd picks this year – yqqlm
Sports

The Nuggets and the Pacers reached a deal in exchange for the 29th and 32nd picks this year – yqqlm

by admin
The Nuggets and the Pacers reached a deal in exchange for the 29th and 32nd picks this year – yqqlm

CCTV News: On June 22, Beijing time, it was reported that the Nuggets and the Pacers reached a deal, and the two sides exchanged two draft picks.

The Nuggets had previously reached a deal with the Thunder, sending out a protected first-round pick in 2029, in exchange for the lowest pick in the first round of 2024 from the Thunder (the Thunder had 4 first-round picks in 24 years, and the Nuggets got the lowest pick among them. The first round of the pick) plus the Thunder’s No. 37 pick in 2023 and the Thunder’s second round pick in 2024.

This time, the Nuggets sent the lowest pick in the first round of 2024 and this year’s No. 40 pick from the Thunder to the Pacers, and exchanged from the Pacers for this year’s No. 29 and No. 32 picks.

Prior to this, the Nuggets champion member Bruce Brown jumped out of the contract, and the Nuggets faced the possibility of losing Bruce Brown.

The Nuggets exchanged for this year’s draft picks in the hope of being able to select young and available role players to continue to expand the team’s championship window in the next few years. This year they have the 29th, 32nd and 37th picks.

Last year, the Nuggets selected Braun with the 21st pick and became one of the important role players on the team’s way to the championship.

See also  Turin, homeless man attacked in Collegno: he died in hospital - breaking latest news

You may also like

building collapses. “Two missing and 37 injured, 4...

The biggest stars at the Under-21 EURO: the...

Robots, UAVs, and “Brick-moving Superman” Join the Battle...

Milan transfer market, Atletico Madrid on Theo Hernandez....

Kroos extends contract at Real Madrid

U.21 European Championships: winning debut for Georgia and...

German Open: Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon title defence preparations...

Bohemians will be outsiders, moreover they cannot play...

The report cards of Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano 85-66:...

NBA: Exceptional talent delights San Antonio

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy