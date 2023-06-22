The Nuggets and the Pacers reached a deal in exchange for the 29th and 32nd picks this year – yqqlm

CCTV News: On June 22, Beijing time, it was reported that the Nuggets and the Pacers reached a deal, and the two sides exchanged two draft picks.

The Nuggets had previously reached a deal with the Thunder, sending out a protected first-round pick in 2029, in exchange for the lowest pick in the first round of 2024 from the Thunder (the Thunder had 4 first-round picks in 24 years, and the Nuggets got the lowest pick among them. The first round of the pick) plus the Thunder’s No. 37 pick in 2023 and the Thunder’s second round pick in 2024.

This time, the Nuggets sent the lowest pick in the first round of 2024 and this year’s No. 40 pick from the Thunder to the Pacers, and exchanged from the Pacers for this year’s No. 29 and No. 32 picks.

Prior to this, the Nuggets champion member Bruce Brown jumped out of the contract, and the Nuggets faced the possibility of losing Bruce Brown.

The Nuggets exchanged for this year’s draft picks in the hope of being able to select young and available role players to continue to expand the team’s championship window in the next few years. This year they have the 29th, 32nd and 37th picks.

Last year, the Nuggets selected Braun with the 21st pick and became one of the important role players on the team’s way to the championship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

