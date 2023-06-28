The number 88 shirt is prohibited, goodbye to all its horrors: from Nazi suggestions to the memories of Doumbia, Caicedo and Kishna

A number capable of evoking aberrant memories. But also to make many fans despair. Why the jersey number 88 it has always carried with it a sinister and ambiguous, often embarrassing, implication. The story has been clear for about twenty years now, or since when Buffon he decided to carry the perfectly symmetrical double digit on his shoulders. There controversy it was immediate. The 88 was used by neo-Nazi groups to pay homage to Adolf Hitler through a not too elaborate code. The 8 recalls the eighth letter of the alphabet: the H, to be precise. And the double H in turn recalls the Nazi salute “hail Hitler”. A scandal that certainly could not be tolerated. Despite the convictions of politics, however, in recent years 88 has ended up on the back of several footballers, actually not top-notch. Or at least that was the case until yesterday, when the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi he said enough.

The fight against anti-Semitism must also pass through football shirts. So from next year Nobody he will no longer be able to run on the lawn of an Italian stadium wearing a jersey with 88. It is a decision that wipes out a number from our national football. But that also extinguishes the literature on those negligible players who have worn it. The last in chronological order was Philip Caicedoleft-handed striker who with the Lazio Of Simone Inzaghi he had discovered a man of heavy goals. In his four years with the Biancoceleste, the Ecuadorian scored 28 goals. Almost all starting from the bench, even six in the final minutes of the game. After scoring against the Lady in ’95 (Lazio-Juventus 1-1 in November 2020) the investiture arrives. Many no longer speak of Cesarini area, but from the Caicedo area. The reserve role is starting to feel tight to him. So in the summer of 2021 he was sold to Genoa for two million euros. It seems a deal, but history will tell a very different story. A problem at flexor slows down his inclusion in the group, so much so that his debut even arrives in mid-October. In the end he will only play one game as a starter for griffin (9 total appearances, one goal), then in January it’s time for a change of scenery. Simone Inzaghiwhich has taken the place of Conte on the Inter bench, he needs a backup striker. So he remembers that last minute sniper. Caicedo wears the number 88 shirt. Inter presents him with a video: I’M Felipe – Milan and Ecuador now have something else in common. In the city and on the field. Few understand what. Why caicedo plays very little. Four minutes total between Genoa e Fiorentina, then 17 turns of the clock on the last day, against Sampdoria. Felipe also wins the Italian Cup, but without ever playing. At the end of the season he says goodbye. He doesn’t go back to Genoa, he moves to Abha, in Saudi Pro League. But without tearing up fabulous contracts.

But the number 88 evokes grim memories for football fans too Roma. In 2014/2015 the Giallorossi of Rudy Garcia they close the first round in second place, five points behind Juventus. The delay is important, but not impossible to fill. Provided that a striker arrives who is able to ignite the enthusiasm of the fans. The big summer purchase, source, it turned out to be a resounding flop. So in the winter market Walter Sabatini runs for cover. Or maybe not. They arrive Spoil e Ibarbo, but the biggest blow is for the attack. The ds withdraws from CSKA Moscow Doumbia, center forward who had nearly scored 30 league goals a couple of seasons earlier. The transaction between the fixed fee and the bonus is around 16 million. And it doesn’t matter if the player doesn’t join his new team right away because he’s busy Coppa d’Africa with the Ivory Coast. The present can wait. Because the feeling is that of having found the striker of the future. In mid-February Doumbia made his league debut as a starter. Against the Parma. And his performance is anything but unforgettable. At the end of the season he collected 13 games, of which 6 as a starter, and just two goals. The legacy he leaves in the Capital, however, is all enclosed in a video. At the center of the frame you can see Doumbia engaged with the water bike. His legs push hard on the pedals, his hands and head move as the attacker sings a song spelling his name and surname well.

But the list of the worst number 88 in our championship is quite extensive. And sometimes it also binds to painful stories. In the summer of 2015 the eyes of half Europe are focused on Ricardo Kishna of Ajax, a 20-year-old boy with a talent that seems overflowing and a complex character. Frank de Boer he had kicked him out of the team for “unacceptable behaviour”. A little bad. Raiola he says he is ready to bet on the offensive fuller, even calling him stronger than Pogba. The boy refuses Rome. But above all he refuses the Juventus. Only that in the Lazio Of Pegs will manage to be little more than an extra. In a year and a half between the championship and the cups, he scrapes together just 21 appearances and two goals (against Milan and Bologna). Then something breaks. Ricardo begins to suffer from panic attacks. But he also undergoes three operations at knees. He changes team, but always ends up on the sidelines. It’s so al Lille. it’s so atAdo den Haag, between 2017 and 2019 he was out for more than 500 days. A nightmare that never seems to end. At least until 2021, when he finds a goal with the Dutch club that has been missing for six years now.

The number 88, however, has also engulfed the hopes of the fans Fiorentina. In January of 2014 Anderson let the Manchester United. In the schemes of Moyes there is no more room for the Brazilian. The midfielder comes in Tuscany to find himself. But he won’t succeed. After 7 games he says goodbye without regrets. And the story of Ryder Matos, a multi-talented striker who looked set for a bright future. After a series of loans he arrives at theUdinese. In season one, he wears 88. And he will leave no trace of his passing. Not even after changing number.

