The number of participants in the Zhejiang Youth Badminton Open hits a new high_Zhejiang Online

The number of participants in the Zhejiang Youth Badminton Open reached a new high

2023-05-10 10:19:18





Source: Tide News





Reporter Gao Huasheng

Sponsored by Zhejiang Badminton Association, hosted by Jiaxing Badminton Association and Tongxiang Sports Federation, and implemented by Tongxiang Badminton Association, the “Boli Cup” 2023 Zhejiang Youth (Children) Badminton Open Tongxiang Station and 2023 China Badminton Association National The fitness points race was completed in Tongxiang before the race.

The second leg of the 2023 Zhejiang Youth (Children) Badminton Open at this station has attracted 52 teams, with a total of more than 540 teenagers (children) participating. According to Wang Yang, the event director of the Zhejiang Badminton Association, this competition has created a record since the 2016 Zhejiang Youth (Children) Badminton Open – with the largest number of players and the widest coverage. In addition to young people from cities in the province, the players who came to participate in this competition also attracted young players from Shandong, Jiangsu and other provinces to participate, which shows that the influence of the Zhejiang Youth (Children) Badminton Open is growing.

According to the physical and mental characteristics of the participating teenagers, in order to let the children relax their minds to participate in the competition, during the competition inspection period, the large screen of the multi-function hall of the Boli flagship hall where the competition venue is located has arranged wonderful cartoons to play, so that the children can participate in this competition in a relaxed and happy state of mind.

Final ranking: