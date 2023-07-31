The number one finished in the first match. I should have pressed it harder, regretted Bouzková

In the fourth mutual duel (Bouzková dominated the previous three), the Romanian (122nd in the WTA) showed from the beginning that she is a bit more playful on concrete after all. But it was only the first duel for the 39th player in the world since Wimbledon, where she reached the round of 16.

“It will be something completely new for me to be number one and still defend,” claimed the 25-year-old tennis player, who replaced Barbora Krejčíková, who opted out due to a persistent injury, in the role of the highest seeded player.

However, Cristiano played excellently, especially from the backhand, she was able to push Bouzková, she did not give up even at 1:3 in the third set, and finally broke the home tennis player. “I expected it to be tough. But I’m proud of how I managed it,” said the winner on the court.

“I regret the ending the most, I won the match back. After two and a half hours I was finally in the lead. It’s a shame that I didn’t press it even harder there and didn’t win the serve at 4:1. I almost didn’t make the first serve there, I was under pressure, she went for it and it was falling for her,” sad Bouzková. “It was a fight to the last ball. But I’m mainly sorry for the first set, which got away from me. And the unfortunate ending too .”

Bouzková’s match, to which she started to the sound of the song “Kas pokošeš, so add” by the band Mirai, became bitter. But when she talked about the atmosphere, she lit up.

“It was really beautiful. It makes me even more sorry that I can’t play another match. The boarding pass was probably the best in my career. Nothing can be done, so next year,” sighed Bouzková, whose duel was assisted by her younger brother, who works as a picker at the tournament.

Bouzková will at least use the premature end in Prague to better acclimatize before the tournament in Montreal. “We will fly on about Wednesday, next Monday it already starts in Canada. Hopefully it will be better on my part…”

