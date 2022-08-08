The NYBO National Finals kicked off.The Organizing Committee

China News Service, Beijing, August 8 (Reporter Li He) The 2021-2022 season China Life NYBO Youth Basketball Open National Finals kicked off in Zhengzhou, Henan Province on the 8th. It is understood that there are a total of 1,612 players participating in the finals, and 1,025 games are expected to be played.

According to statistics, in this national finals, a total of 177 teams from 26 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across the country signed up, with a total of 1,612 players participating, covering five age groups of U6, U8, U10, U12 and U14. They will have a 7-day campaign at the Henan Basketball Association training base from August 8 to August 14. The event will be divided into two stages, with an estimated 1025 games. Up to now, the NYBO Youth Basketball Open has gone through five seasons, and has covered more than 170 competition areas across the country, providing more than 50,000 games for more than 160,000 basketball-loving youths.

Photo courtesy of the Organizing Committee

Yang Chen, Secretary General of the Organizing Committee of the NYBO Youth Basketball Open, said that NYBO always focuses on small players, grasps the quality of the game, expands the game territory, and continuously improves the coverage and participation of the game. He also wished all the young players to challenge themselves on the field, climb the peak bravely, and spend an unforgettable summer of the National Finals.

According to reports, in order to ensure the fairness and justice of the competition and create a good competition environment for young people, the chief referee and competition supervision of this national final are all held by national referees, and all referees are national first-level referees or above. . The basketball teenagers will attack the national championship and build a “summer” together. (Finish)