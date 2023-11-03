The Ocean Film Festival returns to cinemas on tour

On November 13th the OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL ITALIA sets sail, the Italian edition of the important film festival Ocean Film Festival Australia now in its 10th birthday, which brings a unique selection of films of various duration and style on tour to the big screen themes such as adventure and exploration, the ocean environment, water sports, sea creatures, coastal cultures.

10 films in review, back at the cinema

Ten short and medium-length films document the beauty and power of the ocean through seductive cinematography, with stunning footage shot above and below the water’s surface.

Each film in the festival conveys a deep respect and appreciation for the world‘s oceans and the creatures that inhabit them, and engages the viewer in thrilling adventures, transporting them into underwater scenes and sequences of fast waves, captured from incredible vantage points.

From November 13th to 30th

First appointment with the opening evening on November 13th in Milan, and then continuing until November 30th in 15 other Italian cities such as Rome, Genoa, Turin, Florence, Bari and others.

The Ocean Film Festival Italia is committed to preserving our oceans: following the success of the “Foresta BANFF Italia” project, Itaca the Outdoor Community continues its collaboration with ZeroCO2, a Benefit Society that deals with reforestation with a high social impact.

“With the aim of protecting the coasts and defending marine ecosystems, we have decided to support an environmental regeneration project in Guatemala, which has lost over 60% of its mangroves in the last 25 years. Suspended on their aerial roots, halfway between land and sea, mangroves absorb CO2, protect marine areas and offer vital resources for food security and community resilience – declares Alessandra Raggio, CEO Itaca the Outdoor Community – Together with the public of Ocean Film Festival, we will help restore

a unique and precious ecosystem, planting 100 mangroves. With this project we want to underline the importance of defending marine ecosystems, increasing our positive impact on the environment and on people’s well-being. Together, we can make a difference in creating a sustainable future.”

COMPLETE APPOINTMENT CALENDAR

Start of shows at 8.00 pm (unless otherwise indicated)

11/13/2023 Monday Milan

14/11/2023 Tuesday Genoa

11/16/2023 Thursday Turin

20/11/2023 Monday La Spezia

20/11/2023 Monday Pesaro

21/11/2023 Tuesday Cesena

21/11/2023 Tuesday Trieste

22/11/2023 Wednesday Udine

23/11/2023 Thursday Monza

23/11/2023 Thursday Padua

23/11/2023 Thursday Rome

27/11/2023 Monday Bologna

28/11/2023 Tuesday Pisa

11/28/2023 Tuesday Bari (8.30 pm)

29/11/2023 Wednesday Florence

30/11/2023 Thursday Pavia

The film program is the same for every evening. The films are in the original language, subtitled in Italian.

PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets can ONLY be purchased online at oceanfilmfestival.vivaticket.it

READ ALSO: Ocean Film Festival 2023

Advertising

You might also be interested in…

Share this: Facebook

X

