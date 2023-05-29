The octopus has a nightmare, this is how he reacts, video

Octopuses also dream, and have nightmares. A scientific team discovered it, who observed unusual behavior in an octopus, really similar to waking up from a nightmare.

The cephalopod, who goes by the name Costello, was filmed 24 hours a day in a laboratory of Rockefeller University in New York for one month.

Watch the video showing the rude awakening of the octopus.

The octopus has a nightmare, this is how he reacts

On four occasions, the animal woke up ‘brusquely’ before engaging in ‘anti-predator and predatory behaviour’, changing color and waving its arms erratically.

In two cases the octopus shot black ink into the water – a tactic commonly used to escape predators – despite no predators being present. It was really a bad dream, which created discomfort for the animal.

This is the first time such behavior has been observed.

Credit: Ramos et al., bioRxiv, 2023/Rockefeller University/City University of New York

