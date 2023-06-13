The odd couple that won the NBA title

Loading player

The finals of the NBA championship concluded between Monday and Tuesday with the first victory ever for the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat in four games. Theirs was a particularly significant victory because it was full of unpublished stories and firsts that will be remembered for a long time. Many of these involve Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the pair of players Denver has been built around in recent years.

But before performance and stats, Jokic and Murray form a seemingly strange and unlikely couple, as are their respective histories. Jokic is Serbian, he is 28 years old, plays as a center and is over 2.10m tall. Murray is the point guard from Denver, he is 26 years old, he is Canadian with Jamaican origins and of the two he is the short one (short for the NBA, given that he still reaches 1.90 meters). One plays with the body, passes the balls over the opponents’ heads, scores from close range and assists; the other gravitates around him, scores from afar and makes as many assists; together they direct the collective game in their own way.

Jokic arrived in the NBA directly from the Serbian championship and in the 2014 draft he was selected on the forty-first call, that is, after many players who, to understand us, are now second picks or don’t even play in that championship anymore. When the Nuggets selected him, live television in the United States took advantage to broadcast an advertisement for a new burrito from the fast food chain Taco Bell, as it is often remembered.

Murray was drafted by Denver two years later, with a significantly higher pick (seventh) than the team had gotten five years earlier in the trade that brought their most iconic player, Carmelo Anthony, to New York Knicks.

In the NBA both Murray and Jokic have only ever played for the Denver Nuggets, and in 2018 they also became starters together. That year coincided with Denver’s return to the playoffs after a five-year absence due to a team rebuilding process, but hasn’t missed them since. In the last five years, Jokic and Murray have often made people talk about them, and not only for the two consecutive MVP awards (best regular season player) won by Jokic, the first center to do so since Shaquille O’Neal.

In the playoffs three years ago, Jokic and Murray helped Denver become the first NBA team to come back to back-to-back series from a 3-1 deficit. They did it first against the Utah Jazz and then, in a series thought to be even more difficult, against the Los Angeles Clippers. In the decisive victory against the latter, the 56 overall points scored by Murray and Jokic stood out in particular: three years later such performances have become customary.

Commenting on this year’s Finals, Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, compared Denver to a snake of which Jokic and Murray are the two heads. Kerr used this comparison to explain the countermoves adopted in the finals by the Miami Heat to try to limit the damage caused by the two: for example, leaving Jokic freer and marking Murray more, to let one score but limit the other’s contribution and keep the lower the score.

Miami, who were also underdogs, managed to win just one game in the series, while Jokic and Murray became the first pair of teammates in NBA history to average more than 25 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds. for an entire edition of the playoffs. They succeeded also thanks to a team built for them, in which players who seemed destined for greater prominence for their quality accepted a role of supporter for the good of the group: this is above all the case of Aaron Gordon, fourth draft pick in 2014, but also of twenty-four-year-old Michael Porter Jr.

Jokic and Murray’s most symbolic performance this season came in the Finals. In game-3, in addition to having scored 66 of the 109 points scored by Denver, they finished the game with a triple double each (that is, both reaching double figures in three of the main individual statistical entries): 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Murray and 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists for Jokic (who had already done it during the playoffs).

The differences between the two were also noted during the celebrations on the pitch for the title. Jokic remained reserved and of few words as usual, even as he was celebrated by the published and awarded as the best player of the finals. At the press conference he was asked if he will be present at the victory parade on Thursday, but he said no in a whisper and seemed very conflicted, because he wants to return to his home in Sombor, a village in rural Serbia between Croatia and Hungary, which other things he gave his name characteristic single leg shooting, The Sombor Shuffle.

Murray, on the other hand, was very moved when he was interviewed thinking about the serious knee injury that in 2021 had made him miss the second half of the season, and for which he had feared losing his place in the team, and perhaps the best things of his career . But then in the locker room was taken by force by Jokic while partying and thrown in the pool.