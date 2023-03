Austria’s national team clinched their second win in the second European Championship qualifier with a 2-1 win. The ÖFB selection had more trouble against Estonia on Monday than expected in advance. Despite a solid team performance, the turnaround only came after the break. Defender Kevin Danso was outstanding. Offensively, Michael Gregoritsch experienced a real rollercoaster ride with a happy ending emotionally and in terms of grading after a penalty was awarded and the winning goal.

