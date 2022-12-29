The official position is to strengthen the work of the three major balls Gao Zhidan: We must follow the law of development 2022-12-29 10:44:19.0 Source: China News Network

According to the website of the State Sports General Administration, at the 2022 National Conference of Sports Directors, Gao Zhidan, Director of the State Sports General Administration and Secretary of the Party Group, stated that the Party Group of the General Administration of Sports should further strengthen the leadership and coordination of the work of the “Three Big Balls”, and at the same time follow the “Three Big Balls”. To follow the law of development of “ball”, establish an open mind and an international perspective, actively integrate into the world‘s development trend by inviting people in and out, and fully learn from the successful experiences of Japan and South Korea to promote the overall improvement of the league, youth training and training levels.

Gao Zhidan said that in the past ten years, mass sports in my country have flourished, and national fitness has become a national strategy. The per capita sports field area has reached 2.41 square meters, and the proportion of people who regularly participate in physical exercise has reached 37.2%. The farmers’ sports and fitness projects have covered more than 96% of the country. administrative village.

The comprehensive strength of China‘s competitive sports has been continuously improved. It has won 986 world championships, breaking the world record 127 times. The Jakarta Asian Games has won the top spot in the gold medal list for ten consecutive times, and the Tokyo Olympics has ranked among the top three in the gold medal list for six consecutive times. The successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics has created the best record in the history of my country’s participation in the Winter Olympics.

The scale and level of the sports industry continue to increase, the development environment continues to improve, and the market potential continues to be released. The proportion of the added value of the sports industry in GDP has increased from 0.60% to 1.06%, and its status and role in the national economy are increasing.

Regarding the three major ball events, Gao Zhidan said: “The party group of the General Administration of Sports should further strengthen the leadership and coordination of the ‘three major ball’ work, fully implement the “Overall Plan for the Reform and Development of Chinese Football”, and play a good role in controlling the direction, managing the overall situation, and ensuring implementation. Intensify efforts to promote implementation. Give full play to the advantages of the national system, actively coordinate and promote local party committees and governments to strengthen the leadership of the “three major balls” work, in infrastructure construction, professional club reform, national team construction and management, and youth training bases Play a guiding role in the construction and training of young reserve talents.”

“We must follow the development law of the ‘three big balls’, adhere to the combination of basing ourselves on national conditions and drawing on international experience, combine long-term perspective with solid foundation, combine innovation and reconstruction with problem governance, combine the national system with market mechanism, continue to research and promote, and constantly Summarize and improve. We must start from the management and training style of teams at all levels, and the national team must play a leading role. We must establish an open mind and an international perspective, actively integrate into the world‘s development trends by inviting people in and out, and fully learn from the successes of Japan and South Korea. Experience, and promote the overall improvement of the league, youth training and training level.” Gao Zhidan said.