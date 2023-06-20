The official Santini jerseys and three kits unveiled in view of La Vuelta 2023 – Sport Marketing News

The Unipublic companyorganizer of La Vueltae Santini Cycling Wear today, at the Zarzuela Racecourse in Madrid, unveiled the official jerseys for the leaders of the Spanish stage race, an event on the UCI World Tour calendar scheduled from 26 August to 17 September 2023. The three kits signed by Santini and dedicated to three significant stages of the Iberian race.

«A partnership now in its seventh year that we have established with La Vuelta and which confirms our constant commitment in the field of professional cycling – commented Monica SantiniCEO of Santini Cycling Wear – which we are celebrating today by presenting the shirts that the champions of the 2023 edition will wear».

«These jerseys are the hallmark of La Vuelta and represent not only four classifications, but also culture, cities and emblematic climbs of the race»he added Javier Guillengeneral director of La Vuelta.

The official jerseys of the 2023 edition, designed and manufactured entirely in the Santini Cycling Wear factories in Bergamo with highly technical profile fabrics, are the Red shirt sponsored Carrefour for the leader of the general classification, the Verde a Škoda logo for the best in the points classification, the jersey Bianca branded Plenitude which will go to the best youngster, and that a Thensponsored Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, which will crown the King of the Mountain.

Every year Santini creates “collector’s” outfits dedicated to some stages of La Vuelta designed for the many passionate amateurs of the Spanish race. These are cycling kits made up of a jersey, shorts and baselayer, and for each one there is also a cotton t-shirt with the kit’s graphics.

The home jersey coincides with the first stage of La Vuelta 23 which takes place at Barcelona: here will be held the time trial challenge that will kick off this year’s edition on 26 August. The suit designed by Santini plays on the colors black, blue and purple with graphics that recall the vibrant personality of the famous Spanish city. Also present is the icon of a stopwatch, to indicate the identification test of the first day. The ascent ofAngliru he is a legend from the recent past of the Vuelta and of world cycling. A climb of 12 kilometres, with slopes exceeding 20%, considered one of the most demanding in the world. Dedicated to this climb and to the seventeenth stage of La Vuelta, the Santini outfit plays with variations of green, recalling the forests that characterize the Asturias region. On the garments stand out elements that recall the ascent and the Cross of Victory, emblem of the region, which has an alpha and an omega placed under the horizontal arms. The finish line of La Vuelta 23 is Madrid, a city celebrated by the complete Santini dedicated precisely to the last stage. Protagonists are two elements that characterize the city, and in particular the Puerta del Sol square: the coat of arms of the city, the famous bear with the strawberry tree, and the plaque indicating the Kilómetro Cero, i.e. the point in the city from which the roads that connect the most important places in Spain.