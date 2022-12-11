Udine. The Old Wild West Udine collapses at Carnera, a team built, in words, to win the championship and climb to Serie A, now it’s a group of disoriented, overrated players without a minimum of team chemistry. Forlì, playing an honest game, stood out on the troubles of a team that needs a turn to be presentable again. Promotion? Come on, let’s not joke. Yesterday only the two Americans, Sherrill (30 points) and Briscoe survived, but a balanced and winning team is something else. The change of coach is inevitable, yesterday Boniciolli was absent due to Covid, but it is at the end of the race. Pino Sacripanti’s name remains on pole, the only truly credible one if he is wont to do things right.

“Trieste, Trieste” those of Forlì sing to make themselves well liked. “Triestini come badly” answer those of Udine. After this not exactly schoolgirl beginning, here’s the horror film one of the boys of the West. Coach Finetti, who replaces the sick with Covid and shaky Boniciolli, sees his crash against Unieuro. Technical confusion, the tension that cages you, a disaster. The 40-year-old Cinciarini sr is more responsive than all his rivals combined. While the brawl between the ultras is close in the stands, the APU is not there, other than a reaction to the disaster of the derby. You want to change performers for poor Finetti. To the technical problems highlighted by Uidne for weeks are added the psychological ones. End of first quarter, 10-20 with triple leg cutter by Cinciarini.

Finally a point guard enters, Palumbo. Beaten for weeks and changed at the first mistake, he’s now a fish out of water. Sherrill even at one point fails to make the remittance in 5 seconds. The figurines don’t move, they cost money, they’re made of porcelain, one might say it’s better not to risk it. Stuff they haven’t seen in years. After 13′ on Apu’s 24-12 all the points belong to Sherrill and Briscoe, who play alone given the company. Forlì seems in control, but doesn’t count on the Sherrill factor who goes crazy: 21 points in the middle of the match, 5/6 from three, ¾ from three. Half game: 38-45.

With a true team reaction everything would still be possible. But the Old Wild West 2022/2023 has never become. Forlì, simply playing basketball, with a point guard, two guards, a winger, two big men, and without making changes every thirty seconds, nothing exceptional but just enough (and Martino is a good coach), gives the game another shot flying in double-digit advantage. “You win only with the heart”, sing the ultras from Udine, sinister choirs that know of a crisis. Finetti gets a technical foul, then tries to incite the crowd. But the fate of the Apu is sealed. Forlì returns to camp on a team in crisis, the Romagna ultras friends of the Trieste sing, the former Gazzotti places a triple (46-63) 3′ from the end of the third quarter. And the triple scored by Gaspardo, also very bad and booed yesterday, at -17 only tastes like a joke. End of the quarter 58-70 with the other ex Penna entering the Apu crib like butter. The last quarter is humiliating for the fans. It ends 92-81, with the fans chanting “We deserve more”.