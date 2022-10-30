He suffers in the second quarter, when he loses his compass a bit, but he starts again with the right attitude and, always keeping the advantage, the Old Wild West also passes to Rimini.

No, the Apu is not yet a perfect machine, but it has so many players that the newly promoted from Romagna at one point had to raise the white flag.

Sherrill starts with two triples and as many fouls: bench. Big problem in a field with the home curve just a step away from the basket and a rampant newly promoted player who plays on the Johnson-Ogbeide axis.

Briscoe? After 4 minutes magata and assist for a basket and foul by Gaspardo. Then three fouls in an amen and a lot of bench. Too bad because the start of Udine would also be good. In the stands Boniciolli leaves Palumbo, he was the last to recover from Covid so the turnover issue is resolved once again, there are already candidates for the next one.

The scoreboard breaks, the game stops for several minutes. And while the Sector D group on the road ingratiates themselves with the home fans with a choir against Forlì, APU also stops. Stronger, higher, more everything (than defense against Johnson) and yet how many fouls, rebounds and baskets given away. Too bad, because technically there would have been no match. But it is 21-16 Apu after 10 minutes and with the two Americans already with two and three fouls. Not a small thing. And in the second quarter it is even worse. In the whirlwind of changes the APU ends up losing the thread: fluidity in attack lost, the “mantra” defense as well and, what is worse, Johnson put in the game, Rimini impacts. He believes it.

Because the guys from the West still give the idea of ​​being a running car in the mood for gifts, see the ball thrown in the nearby stadium where Handanovic’s Rimini stopped Juve in Serie B in 2006, by a Pellegrino always in search (like Mian ) of the lost identity. “Ciccio” possible that you stop Masciadri one who does not skip a sheet of paper? Back to that of the choirs of the curve for heaven’s sake.

Counter-attacks, what should be the house specialty? Few. Mid-game: 35-30 guests, you will have understood, after a bad quarter from low shooting percentages.

Udine starts this time as a strong team, partial 5-0 in an amen, 40-30, Jonhnson reacts, all right if he reacts, but with Cusin, 4-meter surgical and great defense, and an extra-luxury Mussini Boniciolli begins to see the serene also for the triple from the corner of Briscoe.

Then, running and running with a Pellegrino a little recovered, the APU on 53-40 comes the first real push to the game. There is too much difference, “soldier” Nobile shows Johnson the green mice, Briscoe lights up and the scissor widens. Sherrill scores 18 points in the end, good.

Udine is slowly taking a trick game, but gentlemen, Boniciolli has two teams. For example, the young Ogbeide is still walking along the seafront dear to Fellini, convinced that he has the tentacles of the 37-year-old Cusin on him.

End of third quarter: 62-48 Apu. Bedetti, maddened by three, brings his family back to minus 10, Briscoe tries to complicate his life by taking the coach and leaving after a fight with the public, but in the end Udine wins 75-65. Maybe on Sunday evening Isaiah against Fortitudo will feel the air of Carnera again and will only think about playing. As he knows how to do.