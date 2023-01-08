UDINE. With character, when it seemed lost, the post-revolution Old Wild West beat Chiusi 73-70 at the premiere of coach Finetti at the Carnera. Tooth and nail, but he wins. At a time like this, when the team is still a hybrid between the new and the old, it’s news. Indeed, matches like this can turn the seasons.

With Cusin at rest, the first as head coach at Carnera Finetti is played with Monaldi, Gentile, Briscoe, Pellegrino and Antonutti. Roberto, a great Apu fan, had asked us the day before: “How is Gentile?”. Simple, more or less 50% of the form, he is already driving the carriage of the West. He dictates the timing, also defends on pivots, attracts doubles, fans assists even with few points scored. Another category, dear Roberto, but we knew it. Martelossi, now only technical director, however, enjoys an accountant-sized Monaldi from behind the basket. And if Aprilia’s point guard has arrived, it’s also thanks to him. But the Tuscans, with only Medford as a foreigner and Bozzetto from Pordenone as captain, play well, press and put the Bianconeri in difficulty. End of the first quarter 19-17, Sherrill’s missile, Esposito’s air-ball and defensive amnesia included. The second quarter? Despite Gaspardo’s triples (visibly rediscovered and finally triggered properly), and an evident technical gap on their rivals, the Apu proves to still be a team in search of an identity it never had. He concedes 39 points to Chiusi, with 8 rebounds in attack and throws away as many balls. Coach, and in the meantime play it out with 6-7 men of your choice who will then always be able to extend the rotations in time when you have the wind at your back?

Chiusi understands that he can slip into the Friulian uncertainties and continues to grind the game, often in transition, and points. He continues in the wake of the first half. Finetti throws his jacket, Cusi shouts for his team from the parterre, “Martello” walks nervously behind the basket, the Apu 2.0 struggles, seeks order, finds points from Gentile, who however has reduced autonomy, a triple and much more to Broscoe. If Udine still wants to dream of Serie A, he must rely on the talent of those two and rebuild a team around them. Sherrill, on the other hand, tries to be more orderly, he damns his soul (they say even during the week), but it doesn’t affect, perhaps because he’s not an orderly player and given his height he has no alternative to shooting from outside. Meanwhile the game is still there, still on the fine edge of balance at the end of the third quarter (55-53) thanks again to a super Bolpin for the Tuscans.

With the defence, remotely controlled by Finetti (and Grazzini) who gives Esposito so much faith, the plays of Briscoe, the man of the match, and a basket by Sherrill, Udine takes a nice gust of wind in two minutes: +8 (61 -53). Because in the open field Udine is by far the strongest team in the league, but still does little. Chiusi doesn’t intend to back down a millimeter with a good, but really good Medford. Winning is too important for Friulians, you need serenity to try to complete the Christmas revolution. Sketch for three, the Friulian you don’t expect with a raised fist to the 6 Tuscan fans. Medford with three free throws at 3’47” brings his men to minus one (66-65). Udine looks like a hybrid between the old and the new team and so Medford tries to go and take the game also because Briscoe is perhaps too much rest on the bench. And the Tuscans take it on, with the game deserved, taking advantage of an omelette on the Sherrill-Esposito axis, which sends Udine down (a train) by 4 points (66-70) with 2′ to go. finished? No. Gentile, Sherrill, the Carnera who roars; AleGent misses the + three 25” from the end, Chiusi attacks to win. Bolpin misses from three, Briscoe gives the +3 from the line (73-70). Medford, the best, loses the ball, with Cusin celebrating on the parterre like an ultras. To straighten the seasons you need luck and above all character. Coach Finetti 2.0’s APU proved it.