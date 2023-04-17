Running today is the Boston Marathon, the oldest annual marathon in the world, which was held for the first time in 1897, one year after the first ever, at the first modern Olympics. In addition to its long history, the Boston Marathon is still today among the most important in the world: it has to do with the many stories, not only sporting, of which it has been the protagonist, but also some of its peculiarities and traditions. Due to its ups and downs it is also a complicated race and often gives unexpected results. This year, for the first time, the Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge will also run it, who has dominated the race in the last decade, for which he holds the world record. Of the six most important marathons in the world, known as the Majors, it lacks only two: New York and Boston.

The first Boston Marathon – the capital of Massachusetts, which is about 300 kilometers north of New York – was held on April 19, 1897. It was organized by the Boston Athletic Association, which had been founded ten years earlier and which, given the absence of other US marathons he called it the American Marathon. As he pointed out il New York Times a few years ago, something similar had actually already been organized in 1896 in New York, where, however, the famous city marathon has only existed since 1970.

The American Marathon was organized on the third Monday of April: Patriots’ Day, the day in which the battles that started the American War of Independence are remembered. At the time, the marathon was a novelty: the discipline had been invented only a year earlier because an event was needed that would ennoble the first edition of the modern Olympics, organized in Athens, with a race that started right from the Greek town of Marathon. Like all marathons of that period, the Boston one was also run for several years over a variable distance, at least a few kilometers shorter than the distance of 42 kilometers and 195 meters, which was codified only in 1921.

The first year 18 entered, 15 started and 10 finished the finish line. The fastest, who completed the approximately 40 kilometers in just under three hours, was the lithographer John McDermott, who a few months earlier had won the similar NYC marathon.

In 1906 the Boston Marathon exceeded 100 participants for the first time and in 1911 there was the first of many victories by Clarence DeMar, who, however, after winning he retired and started running again only in the 1920s, winning six other editions, l last at 41 years old. Given his last name, it was quite simple to decide to nickname him “DeMarathon”.

Fifty years after exceeding one hundred participants, in 1966 the event exceeded five hundred. Roberta Gibb was also at her departure that year: she had tried to enroll but was told that women were not “physiologically able” to race it. She showed up anyway and starting shortly after the officially entered marathon runners she ran her “unofficial” marathon in 3 hours and 21 minutes. Something similar did Kathrine Switzer in 1967, who had registered as “KV Switzer” and thus circumvented the ban on participation for women. Switzer was therefore able to participate and even finish the race with an official bib, despite the fact that shortly before the end one of the organizers had tried to stop her. In 1972 the rules were finally changed to allow women to compete as well.

Between the end of the 1960s and the early 1980s, the Boston Marathon exceeded one thousand and five thousand participants and in 1980 another woman stood out, albeit for quite different reasons: she was Rosie Ruiz, who won the race but who, it turned out a few days later, had done so after running only the last mile. In a very simple way, Ruiz had registered regularly but instead of running she had been in the public for a couple of hours, to then enter the course with her bib and reach the finish line about two and a half hours after the start (of the others and of the others), which made her time one of the best ever for women.

His weather, his freshness upon arrival, the fact that he had only run one other marathon before (the 1979 New York marathon) and a number of other clues (including a post-race interview in which he revealed he was not expert in training and racing) led to the discovery of her cheating. Among other things, it was discovered that Ruiz had not even really raced in New York: in fact, a photographer told al New York Times to have seen her on the subway when she should have been on the street.

However, the Boston Marathon is also remembered for the two bombs that exploded ten years ago, near the finish line, just before 3 pm on April 15, when many participants were still completing the race. The bombs killed three people and injured more than 250, 17 of whom suffered amputations.

The two bombs — two kitchen pressure cookers filled with nails and iron that were said to be “designed to maim” — were later found to have been planted by two brothers of Kyrgyz-US citizenship and Chechen descent: one was killed on April 19 during a shootout in which the other, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was seriously injured and then arrested. Tsarnaev, now 29, is sentenced to death (the sentence was decided, then overturned and later reinstated by the US Supreme Court, although no death sentences have been carried out in Massachusetts for years).

The following year the Boston Marathon had over 35 thousand members (it was the second most attended ever after the centenary one) and since then every year the victims and the great reaction that the city had, identified with the words “Boston Strong”.

At a competitive level, the Boston Marathon was in the past the terrain of some world records for both men and women, the first of which was already in 1947. Although difficult due to its ups and downs, it is in fact a marathon in which the negative difference in altitude is about three meters per kilometre, and since it is all running in the same direction (it is not one of those with a ring circuit) it allows you to benefit from a possible tailwind. For these two reasons, for over thirty years in Boston it has been impossible to set times that are then officially recorded as records: for example it happened in 2011, when the time of 2 hours, 3 minutes and 2 seconds set in Boston by the Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai was considered “fastest ever” up until then, but not accepted as a new world record.

While waiting for Kipchoge, Mutai’s is still the fastest time ever in Boston. The record for the most running victories belongs to DeMar, but the athlete who has won the most times in Boston is the South African Ernst van Dyk, in the category for wheelchair runners, which the Boston Marathon was among the first to introduce in the 1975. The prize for the most assiduous participant goes instead to John A. Kelley: he tried to run it for the first time in 1928, he won it twice (in 1935 and in 1945) and in all he participated in 61 editions reaching the finish line 58 times , the last of which in 1992, at 84 years old.

There are around 30,000 registered participants for this year’s edition, at least 200 of whom are Italian. In all, from 1897 to 2022, more than 800,000 people participated in the Boston Marathons. In reality, however, there were more, due to the so-called “bandits”.

Bandits (“bandits” in English) are, in jargon, people who participate in marathons or parts of them without having registered, and therefore without a bib. Everywhere, not only at marathons, there are people who join and mix for various reasons with the official entries; the fact is that in boston the banditry it has been accepted and tolerated for a long time, or at least not discouraged. Even Dave McGillivray, race director for years, said he had been a “bandit” when he was under 18 and therefore still could not officially register. On closer inspection, Roberta Gibb, in 1966, also ran as a bandit. For years, in Boston, “unofficial runners” started after everyone else, many of them approaching racing rather cheerful and goliardicsomething that viewers generally like.

However, logistical and security reasons, especially after 2013, have greatly reduced the patronage of the organizers towards unofficial riders.

However, there are still a couple of other quirks that Boston is known for. One is the so-called scream tunnel, the scream tunnel, where for a few hundred meters the cheering is mostly carried out by the lively and noisy female students of a women’s college in Wellesley. The other is there Heartbreak Hillthe “heartbreaking hill”: a climb about 600 meters long, for a vertical drop of 27. It arrives after 32 kilometers of running (a moment of crisis for many marathon runners) and is the last in a series of four climbs.

Although there is more downhill than uphill in Boston, it is equally true that downhills often create a whole series of muscle problems. The name “heartbreak” comes from the 1936 event, when Kelley passed the leading runner by slapping him on the back, which is said to have caused that marathon runner to react with pride and re-pass Kelley (heartbreak would be in short, his).

Precisely the intensity and frequency of ups and downs are the main elements that make the Boston marathon an atypical and often quite unpredictable one. But there are also the very variable atmospheric conditions: even in recent times there are very hot editions and others that are quite cold, windy and rainy, as in 2018.

All these elements mean that compared to other flatter marathons (not only from an altitude point of view), Boston is considered – as far as the fight for victory is concerned – a more tactical race, in which it is more difficult to manage energy and get it right. the strategies. And it is precisely on this, rather than on the time with which it will eventually end, that many are curious to see how the world record holder Kipchoge will behave, one who in his life has won 15 marathons out of the 17 in which he has participated.

