Roma-Cremonese odds comparison: the Giallorossi make their debut at home after the success against Salernitana

After having worried Fiorentina, Cremonese is called to another complicated away match. Because José Mourinho’s Roma is seething with enthusiasm, with an important transfer campaign that followed the victory of the Conference League. The Olimpico is ready to push the Giallorossi on the second day, as done in a friendly against Shakhtar Dontetsk on 7 August. Appointment for Monday at 18.30.

How the teams arrive

Roma comes to the appointment with three points in the standings, obtained at the debut thanks to Bryan Cristante’s goal against Salernitana. And he does so with the certainty of being able to count on Nicolò Zaniolo this season, news that can give serenity to an electric environment after the purchases of Dybala, Matic, Wijnaldum. On the other hand there is a Cremonese who is aware of having played a great match on the Fiorentina field, but with the regret of not having brought home points: the decisive mistake of Ionut Radu in the final for the 3-2 with which the viola beat the newly promoted.

Previous

The last Serie A match between Rome and Cremonese dates back to 11 February 1996, again at the Olimpico: a 3-0 victory for the Giallorossi with goals from Di Biagio, Balbo and Cappioli. The total balance between the two teams is 10 wins for Roma (open streak of three consecutive), two draws (the last 1-1 in January ’95 in Rome) and two wins for Cremonese, one of which at the Olimpico : 1-2 on 3 October 1993 with goals by Dezotti and Tentoni.

The quote

The winning Roma is given at 1.26 by Novibet, at 1.25 by Betfair and at 1.24 by Sisal: the bookmakers agree in giving the Giallorossi clearly favorites. Suffice it to say that the X is proposed at 6.20 from LeoVegas (6.10 from Better, 6.00 from Sisal and Snai) and the success of Cremonese at 13.50 from Better and GoldBet, at 13.00 from Betfair, at 12.00 from Snai and Sisal. A victory of the newly promoted Olimpico is given as highly unlikely by the operators, who imagine a match with at least three goals scored: Over 2.5 is in fact given to 1.65 by Pokerstars, to 1.63 by LeoVegas and GoldBet and to 1.57 by Sisal, while the odds for Under 2.5 is 2.30 for Bet365 and Betfair, 2.28 for LeoVegas, 2.25 for Sisal.

Exact result

According to the bookmakers, the most probable outcome is the 2-0 in favor of Roma, a hypothesis given at 6.15 by Novibet, at 6.00 by Bet365 and Sisal. Next we find, paired, the 1-o for the Giallorossi (7.50 for Bet365, Snai and Sisal) and the 3-0 (7.60 for Novibet, 7.50 for Bet365, 7.25 for Sisal). Among the results that do not contemplate the victory of Roma, the most probable is a 1-1 draw: the odds are 12.00 for Snai and Novibet, 11.50 for Sisal.

August 21 – 13:44

© breaking latest news

