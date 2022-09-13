LAZZATE (MB)

Oltrepo also stands out up there, together with Pavia and Club Milano, with full marks. Six points, after two days, with a double 3-0. After the one trimmed at the Accademia Pavese, here is the one at the Ardor Lazzate. Two more goals from Grasso and the first goal in the league from De Stradis.

peremptory success

To package an external victory that does not allow any “recourse” on the part of gradually annihilated opponents. If Pedrabissi and then Citterio, practically face to face with the goalkeeper, had done their duty as attackers to the end, the score could have been more severe. Mister Albertini proposes Villoni (2004) on the right in the three-man defense (as in Codogno, in the Italian Cup) and Gnaziri from the 1st minute in the middle of the field alongside captain Rebuscini. Cicciù outside right starts. The Lazzate (next opponent of Pavia and in the stands there was mister Maurizio Tassi to take notes), moves the ball well and fast, the Oltrepo is careful to close and restart, taking advantage of the speed of the outsiders (in particular Negri on the left) and of his attack trio.

one-way race

After about ten minutes of great balance, the Oltrepo begins to take possession of the match and the midfield, starting to sting forward. The first acute (11 ‘) is by Grasso who raises his shot over the crossbar. Then there is Cicciù’s right (22 ‘), also high above the crossbar. Oltrepo presses and passes. At half an hour Cicciù crosses stretched in the area, a convict of Zucchetti’s arm is too wide, the referee assigns the penalty that the specialist Grasso does not fail. On the wings of enthusiasm, Negri’s show begins on the left side. The former Pavia is an impregnable arrow. He goes to the bottom (37 ‘), but his assist is not used by Grasso. In the 40th minute he still scans and crosses, Grasso kicks, parries Ferloni. At 42 ‘we see Lazzate with Dellavedova who kicks diagonally on the bottom. Recovery. No initial exchange. Thrill at 2 ‘when a back pass by Zucchetti threatens to turn into a sensational own goal. At 11 ‘Pedrabissi misses the doubling from a few steps: his strong right is central, Ferloni with great instinct, deflects over the crossbar. The Oltrepo insists and at 20 ‘doubles it. Gnaziri triggers De Stradis who advances, raises his head, and fishes Grasso centrally, the attacker starts in the middle of two and when he enters the area with his right hand he catches the farthest corner to Ferloni’s right.

the decisive thrust

The red and white then launch a deadly one-two. In fact, at 22 ‘comes the 3-0 propitiated and signed by De Stradis. Gnaziri for Grasso who acts as a bank for his teammate: De Stradis flies off, jumps an opponent, arrives in the area, steers to the left and lets go of a left half-height that slips unstoppable to the right of the goalkeeper. At 32 ‘Citterio, who has just entered, “devours” the 4-0: good incursion by Paparella and the attacker who, in front of Ferloni, kicks him right in the mouth. At 50 ‘Cavo makes the only save of the match. –