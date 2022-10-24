BESOZZO (VA)

The Oltrepo falls away for the first time, on the formidable field of Verbano, in a match where the equalizer would already have been close to the team of Mr. Albertini, who has had more opportunities (in particular with Grasso) and has not been assigned a penalty (first of two fouls on De Stradis), for an intervention more inside than outside the area (instead the punishment from the edge was decreed). The Verbano, in one of the rare opportunities, instead found the winning goal with the head of Lucchini a few minutes before the end. Oltrepo loses the top of the standings and suddenly slips to third place, overtaken by Voghe.



24 October 2022

Albertini, after Ponte Lambro, confirms the 3-5-1-1. In defense Lopane is the substitute for the suspended Scarcella. At the start Verbano presses high and forces Oltrepo to restart and play for a throw-in. The red and white (yesterday in yellow and blue outfit), try to insist on the flanks, taking advantage of Grasso’s raids in attack. Which at 20 ‘goes close to the scoring, very good in cicostanza the extreme defender Colleoni to say no by deflecting for a corner. Now it is the Oltrepo that takes the reins of the game more, playing the game and forcing the Verbano to start from afar. At 30 ‘Verbano is seen with a weak left from Colombo that ends in Cavo’s arms. At 33 ‘episode in the Oltrepo area, with Cavo promptly coming out on Lucchini launched at the net, no contact for the referee, or rather ball rejected by the overseas defender on the attacker’s legs. It resumes with the postponement from the bottom. The Oltrepo insists on attacking but no longer finds the right opening to engage Colleoni. So, after not even a minute of recovery, we go to rest.



White and red protests

Let’s start once again. No exchange. At 7 ‘another good opportunity for the Oltrepo. Iervolino stretches in the area for Grasso who lets the ball slide and then with his left shoots at Colleoni leaning out. At 11, foul on the edge (but perhaps within the limit) of the area against De Stradis, on whom the Oltrepo instead claims the non-concession of the penalty. Free kick kicked by Rebuscini, with the final touch of the barrier, and the ball in a corner kick. At 17 ‘Cavo stretches out on his left to block an insidious header in the area by Pedrazzini. At 39 ‘what you do not expect. After so much attacking, in one of the rare offensive sorties the Verbano took the lead. Cross from Federici’s right, in the middle of the area Lucchini jumps well and probably too alone, who heads to the right of Cavo who can do nothing. At 43 ‘another free-kick from the edge for the Oltrepo (always foul on De Stradis), Iervolino’s feint, Grasso kicks with the right, ball rejected by the barrier. At 46 ‘I extend with Villoni’s right in the Rossoneri area, then shot low, on which Colleoli saves to the ground. It was the last chance to avoid the first outdoor knockout of the season.

Alessandro Maggi