The Olympic champion (gold in Sydney in 2000, silver in Beijing in 2008, bronze in Atlanta in 1996 and in Athens in 2004) Alessandra Sensini will be in Marina di Ragusa on Saturday 21 January to participate in the press conference, promoted by the Kaucana sailing club and the port tourism, which will see her present the Foil academy next generation program powered by Luna Rossa.

The meeting with journalists will be held at marina of Marina di Ragusa starting from 10.30.

Born from a collaboration between the Italian Sailing Federation and the Luna Rossa Team, the training program is aimed at young and promising sailors who wish to prepare themselves to face the most demanding sporting challenges of sailing. After numerous stops throughout Italy in the previous months, the Foil academy arrived in Sicily for the first time for three weekends (the first already last year) in the month of January in the name of sport, entertainment and entertainment. In addition to Alessandra Sensini, CONI vice president and FIV youth technical director and project coordinator, there will also be Francesco Ettorre, national president of the Italian Sailing Federation, Francesco Zappulla, president of FIV zone VII, and the Nacra 17 crew formed by Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, with coach Ganga Bruni, winner of the Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.