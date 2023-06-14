The Olympic Committees of 45 Asian countries and regions have all signed up for the Hangzhou Asian Games

On June 14, the State Council Information Office held a press conference on the preparations for the Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou. Zhou Jinqiang, vice chairman of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, and vice chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee, introduced that at present, all the Olympic committees of 45 Asian countries and regions have signed up to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games, and many of them have sent the largest in history. Sports delegation. The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua, Shaoxing and Huzhou. At present, all 56 competition venues have completed the acceptance of the competition function and have the function of competition operation. The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee has fully combined event preparation with serving the public. After the postponement of the Asian Games due to the epidemic, all Asian Games venues have been opened to benefit the public. Up to now, more than 8 million citizens have received fitness exercises. After the Asian Games, all competition venues will continue to insist on opening up for the benefit of the people. Zhou Jinqiang said that in accordance with the game-time operation requirements of “unified command, integration of divisions, and quick response”, the Asian Organizing Committee has established a game-time command based on 56 competition venue teams, supported by 17 special teams, and guaranteed by city operations. The dispatching system ensures that the event command dispatching and emergency support capabilities meet the requirements. At present, 42 test games have been held, and 13 test games will be held in the next stage to fully prepare for the full stress test on the organization and operation of the event, as well as the operation of software and hardware.

Zhou Jinqiang said that at present, the General Administration of Sport of China is organizing the Chinese sports delegation. At that time, more than 900 athletes representing the highest level of China will compete with athletes from various Asian countries and regions. (Dong Zeyu)

