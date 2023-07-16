the Olympic pass failed – breaking latest news

by Editorial Staff §Sport

Gold to the German Wellbrock, silver to Rasovszky, bronze to Klemet. Gregorio Paltrinieri crushed: «I’m calm, today I didn’t have any. I knew I wasn’t at my best”

After the women’s ten kilometres, Germany also conquers the men’s one with the Olympian Florian Wellbrock imposing himself as ruler, returning to the top step of the world podium for the first time since Gwangju 2019.

Last year’s world bronze behind the Azzurri came solo in 1h50’40″3. A race led by the German right from the start. Behind him is the Hungarian, Olympic runner-up, Kristof Rasovszky in 1h50’59″0 who precedes by touch the other German, already gold with the relay last year in Budapest, Oliver Klemet (1h51’00″8).

Then the Azzurri, excluded from the podium and Olympic pass: the European champion and reigning vice-champion Domenico Acerenza is fourth in 1h51’16″7, while the world champion Gregorio Paltrinieri is fifth by almost a minute in 1h51’40″7. For the twenty-nine-year-old phenomenon from Carpi, weakened by health problems that undermined his preparation, a test closed with pride: «Today was very tough, I tried to stay with the leading group, but they went very fast from the start and then they changed pace even further – underlines Supergreg, champion of everything and everywhere, candidate for the role of standard-bearer in Paris (Games start from 23 July 2024) – Today I had none, on the penultimate lap I was almost at the limit and was unable to respond to the jerks . Congratulations to my opponents; I’m calm because I gave my all. The condition is not perfect, I had some health problems throughout the season. I dived anyway to win, but I knew I wasn’t at my best».

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

