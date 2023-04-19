the Olympics caught up by the opposition to Emmanuel Macron and the pension reform

During the 11th day of mobilization against the pension reform in Paris, April 6, 2023. AGNES DHERBEYS/MYOP FOR “THE WORLD”

“The boss of the Games is the Elysée, and that may be the problem for the next few months”. At the end of July 2022, when Emmanuel Macron had just ostensibly (re)taken control of the file for the preparation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP), one of the actors in this “construction site” underlined the risk that at some point the social tensions aroused by the President of the Republic reflect on the event that France will host in the summer of 2024.

This is what is happening today. With the adoption of the project on pensions without a vote in Parliament, thanks to article 49.3, then the promulgation of the text of the law, on the night of Friday 14 to Saturday 15 April, as soon as the opinion of the Constitutional Council was known, the rejection of the Head of State and his reform “overflows” into the future sporting event.

“No withdrawal, no Olympics” : this slogan has flourished since last Saturday on social networks. For some opponents of the reform wanted by Mr. Macron, it is a question of calling for disruption of the preparation and running of the Games if the Head of State does not abandon the text which records the decline in the legal age. retirement at age 64.

This slogan is not, for the moment, very concrete in terms of the type of actions it could generate. The Games are also a distant prospect – the Opening Ceremony will take place on July 26, 2024 – and, until then, a lot can happen socially and politically.

Moreover, if the watchword has been relayed by organizations such as Attack or the FSU of Seine-Saint-Denisit is not shared by some unions. “It is out of the question to make neither this type of threat nor this type of action during the Olympics”declared Laurent Berger, the secretary general of the CFDT, Monday, on France 2, when Patricia Drevon, the confederal secretary of Force Ouvrière explained the same day to TF1Info what “It is not an action of the inter-union. We don’t encourage it.”.

Calls to disrupt volunteer recruitment

However, the development of autonomous actions cannot be ruled out. Moreover, even before this emergence of calls to make the link between Mr. Macron and the JOP, within the government we said to ourselves ” aware ” that, given the social climate in the country, the event of the summer of 2024 could be the receptacle of more or less spectacular actions.

The Olympic torch relay, which will travel across France from April 2024 until the opening of the Games, is one of the sensitive points identified. In some of the departments, which have applied to host it (subject to the payment of 180,000 euros to the organizer, Paris 2024), there is no hiding a certain concern about possible actions, and this course is announced very framed.

