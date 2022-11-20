Home Sports The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Held
Sports

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Held

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Held

Original title: The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be held

On November 20, the mascot of this World Cup appeared on the big screen at the opening ceremony.

On the same day, the opening ceremony of the 2022 Qatar World Cup was held at the Gulf Stadium.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

This is the camel at the opening ceremony scene shot on November 20.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

On November 20, actors performed at the opening ceremony.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

This is the countdown screen at the opening ceremony filmed on November 20.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

2022 FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanem Al Mufta (centre) at the opening ceremony on November 20.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

2022 FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanem Al Mufta (right) at the opening ceremony on Nov. 20.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 20, actors performed at the opening ceremony.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

On November 20, actors performed at the opening ceremony.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 20, actors performed at the opening ceremony.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

On November 20, the mascots of previous World Cups were at the opening ceremony.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

On November 20, the mascots of previous World Cups were at the opening ceremony.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

