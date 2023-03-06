The opening of the National “Five Super League” League, the first home show of the Jiading Delivery ProjectFly into the homes of ordinary people

Last night, the 2023 season of the Chinese Football Association Futsal Super League kicked off. In the first round, the Jiading Delivery Project played against Wulanchabuqile at home in the Jiading Stadium. It is worth mentioning that this is the team’s first home game after the resumption of home and away games this year, and it is also the first Five Super League game hosted by Jiading in history. In the cheering and cheering of hundreds of fans, the team blossomed and finally beat Wulanchabuqile 10-1, making a good start to the new season.

A total of 12 teams will participate in the 2023 Chinese Football Association Futsal Super League. It will start on March 4 and end on August 5. The entire schedule will last 5 months. In the second year, the Jiading Handover Engineering General who participated in the “Five Super Leagues” set up his home court in the old stadium of Jiading Gymnasium. This is the first time after three years that the Five Super Leagues face fans. Got snatched up.

For this campaign, Jiading Communication Engineering University dispatched No. 1 Wang Qing, No. 7 Liu Zejun, No. 9 Ding Shunjie, No. 10 Wang Jialin and No. 20 Yang Zu, and they are poised to win the new season at home. After the start of the game, the home team set off an offensive frenzy and suppressed the visiting team at halftime. In the 7th minute, Jiading Jiaofa Engineering University took the lead. After Ding Shunjie intercepted in the midfield, he volleyed with his left foot to break the deadlock. After that, the home team continued to create dangerous situations, and scored four goals in a row at the end of the first half. In the 15th minute, Huang Siyuan stole the ball and pushed in front of the penalty area to rewrite the score, 7-0. One minute later, Yang Zu and Liu Zejun hit the wall to cooperate, and the former outflanked the net in front of the goal, 8-0.

Falling behind by a big score, Wulanchabuqile began to adopt “superman tactics” in the final stage, and finally the visiting team pulled back a victory at the last minute, avoiding the embarrassment of being “shaved head”.

At the end of the game, the Jiading Delivery Project was concentric. With the excellent performance of the whole team, they defeated Wulanchabu Qile with a score of 10 to 1, ushering in a good start at home. Next weekend at 19:00 on March 11, they will be a guest in Taizhou and welcome their opponents Taizhou Luqiao in the second round of the league. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Guan Yin)