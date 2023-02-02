The “window opening” time of Chinese football transfers has been pushed back and forth

The Chinese Super League will kick off in mid-to-late April at the earliest

On February 1, Beijing time, the updated information of the FIFA transfer matching system TMS showed that the first international transfer window of Chinese football in 2023 will be extended to February 20 and closed on April 10. If this arrangement is no longer adjusted, it means that the new season of the Chinese Super League will kick off as early as mid-to-late April.

At the end of last year, the FIFA TMS system showed that the first international transfer window for Chinese football this year opened on January 16 this year. But on the 16th, the TMS system updated the relevant information, showing that the window opening time will be extended to February 1st. The latest window opening time has been further postponed to February 20.

Generally speaking, the time nodes for the opening and closing of the transfer window of each association will be set around the competition plan of the national (regional) league. For example, the opening time of the transfer window is generally set 1 to 2 months before the start of the league, and the closing time is arranged 1 to 2 weeks before the start of the league, so as to facilitate the clubs to obtain the necessary registration of new players after locking in new players. and lineup break-in time.

It should be noted that, unless the relevant member associations submit a special window application to FIFA, the transfer of registered players (including foreign players) of each member association between domestic clubs must also be approved by FIFA. Implemented during the international transfer window. This is also the reason why some Chinese Super League clubs have not completed the player registration and transfer procedures even though they officially announced the introduction of new players around the Spring Festival.

The updated information of the TMS system shows that the first international transfer window period of Chinese football this year will open on February 20 and close on April 10, which means that the new season of the Chinese Super League is expected to start in mid-to-late April. During the international match day from March 20th to 28th, the Chinese men’s football team will be invited to play two warm-up games with the New Zealand team. Although the first training session of the national football team for the new year has not been announced so far, the Chinese men’s Asian Games team has made it clear that the first training session of the new year will be held this month. Both national teams will visit New Zealand in late March, and their players can After the end of the international match day, return to their respective clubs in time before the start of the league, and have time to run in with the team.

According to a reporter from the Beijing Youth Daily, the Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Football Federation preparatory team are also stepping up research on league-related issues recently. The progress of the club’s payment of wage arrears, the scale of participation in the leagues at all levels in the new season, and the registration and transfer methods of players in the leagues at all levels will be clarified within the next month.

The updated information of the TMS system also shows that the second transfer window period of Chinese football this year, the so-called summer transfer window, will be extended from July 1 to August 1, and the closing time will be August 31. Combined with the fact that the opening time of the domestic football transfer winter window has been postponed twice this year, the possibility that the window opening time is affected by force majeure and further postponed cannot be ruled out.

extend

Du Zhaocai regrets not being re-elected as FIFA director

The 33rd AFC Member Congress was held at the Gulf Convention and Exhibition Center in Manama, Bahrain on the afternoon of February 1, Beijing time. During the meeting, the AFC conducted a new cycle (2023-2027) general election according to the agenda. Du Zhaocai, deputy director of the General Administration of Sport of China and vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association, won 18 votes in the election of FIFA council members, which has attracted much attention from the Chinese football community. Chung Mong-kui, chairman of the Korean Football Association, lost the election twice in a row. Judging from the results of the new round of “shuffling” of the AFC leadership or decision-making levels, the trend of “westward tilt” in Asian football is particularly obvious. Chinese football will face challenges in competing for the right to speak in foreign affairs and participating in various international competitions. more severe situation.

Among the 7 candidates, the election of 4 people was actually confirmed before the meeting. These 4 people are the chairman of the Japanese Football Association Kozo Tajima, the chairman of the Philippine Football Association Araneta, and the two newcomers to the Qatar Football Association. Nigerian and Saudi Football Association President Meshaal.

In this way, the remaining one FIFA council seat will be produced among the representatives of the three football associations of China, South Korea and Malaysia. Although Hamidin from the Malaysian Football Association is participating in the election for the first time, his background advantage is quite prominent. The result of this election is undoubtedly a huge regret for Chinese football.

Of course, Du Zhaocai’s failure to be re-elected may not only affect Chinese football, but also East Asian football. Among the 6 members elected as members of the FIFA Council in the new cycle, only Kozo Tajima is from member associations in the East Asia region, and 3 of the remaining 5 people are from the West Asia region (including those who were automatically elected as members of the FIFA Council AFC President Salman) and 2 people from Southeast Asia. Combined with the fact that the three consecutive Asian Cups have been determined to be held in the member association countries of the West Asia region, and the AFC Champions League has been adjusted to a multi-year competition system according to the professional league competition method of the member associations in the West Asia region, it is not difficult to see that the balance of Asian football is gradually “tilting westward”. “. For Chinese football and the Chinese Football Association, in addition to facing reality and maintaining vigilance, only by improving their own hard power and improving foreign exchanges can they cope with the next more severe international challenges.

This group article/Reporter Xiao Nan

Coordinator/Wang Yong





[Responsible editor: Zhang Yi]